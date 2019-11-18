ANDOVER — The ramp from Interstate 93 north to Interstate 495 north is now open, according to Massachusetts State Police.
It closed just after 1 p.m. Monday for about two hours after an accident involving an overturned tractor trailer, according to spokesperson David Procopio.
The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, according to police.
The severity of the driver's injuries were unknown, Procopio said.
