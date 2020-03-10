Six years ago after first taking office, a priority for Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera was to revive the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade "as a way to bring the community back together," he said.
But Tuesday amid growing concerns about the new coronavirus, Rivera announced the parade set for Saturday at 1 p.m. will be cancelled.
The parade is just another in a mounting number of dashed plans, postponements and increased safety protocols throughout the region as cases of the highly contagious virus add up in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, bringing with it grave concerns about public health.
People are cancelling vacations, business travel and being discouraged from attending meetings or events with more than 25 people.
Two major Massachusetts universities — the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Harvard — have told students not to return to campus after spring break next week and instead to finish their classes online.
Faculty members at Northern Essex Community College, with campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence, are prepared to teach classes online using Blackboard, the college's online system, in case of a college shutdown, President Lane Glenn has said.
NECC also cancelled a study abroad trip to Italy, which was planned for this spring, based on recommendations made by Gov. Charlie Baker, Glenn said.
The University of New Hampshire’s 96 students in Italy for the semester received a letter from school officials Feb. 29 that cut their travels short.
“We have directed all students in Italy to depart by March 5,” the letter read. “We are making arrangements for students to finish the semester online.”
The letter cited UNH policy that prohibits student travel and activities in countries and areas that U.S. Department of State rates as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” or “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”
Italy remains a “Level 3” threat, with two specific areas, Lombardy and Venetuo, at “Level 4” due to “community transmission of the virus and imposition of local quarantine procedures.”
As is still the case, UNH officials expressed in the letter how quickly the new coronavirus situation has evolved.
“This is a rapidly changing situation
and university officials including our medical staff and emergency management professionals are in constant contact with state and federal authorities for the latest information.”
In other preventive efforts, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said he planned to contact judges and trial court personnel Tuesday about decreasing prisoner transport from jail facilities to county courthouses.
Coppinger said he is "strongly urging the use of the video conferencing system" which remotely connects inmates to court hearings.
Though there was only one confirmed positive cases of the new coronavirus in Essex County as of Tuesday afternoon, Rivera said the parade was cancelled at the urging of public health officials and out of an abundance of caution.
"It's better to be safe than sorry," Rivera said. "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of a cure."
He added, "The last thing we want is someone to get sick from coming to the parade."
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was set to serve as parade grand marshal in Lawrence.
Rivera pointed out the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston also has been cancelled. He said calling off the Lawrence parade was "very sad" and pointed to the diligent work by organizers.
"Lots of people work very hard to make this a reality every year ... a lot of incredibly hard work," he said.
Sheriff Coppinger said Essex County correctional workers are heading into their second week of a deep scrub at Middleton Jail on Manning Avenue in Middleton, the Correctional Alternative Center, also known the Farm, in Lawrence, as well as the Women In Transition center in Salisbury.
Jails are crowded, with many inmates who are already in need of medical care and hygiene instruction, increasing risks, he noted.
As an around-the-clock-operation, Coppinger said meetings have been held so that staffing needs will be met if sickness arises.
Additional hand-sanitizing stations have been installed and a constant effort is underway to educate inmates and staff about the "signs and symptoms" of the new coronavirus, he said.
Essex County corrections department currently employs roughly 625 people and some 1,320 inmates were in custody Tuesday, Coppinger said.
Portrait photographer Jane Lydick Staid, a Lawrence native who now lives in Danville, New Hampshire, worries that some of her work will be rescheduled and she won't be able to accommodate everyone in the future.
She said she does a lot of portrait work from March to May and is scheduled to shoot pictures of nine first communions and confirmation celebrations at churches.
"I am worried that some will be postponed or canceled. ... I have three large parishes that keep me busy with portraits," she said, adding she also has two school dances coming up on her calendar.
