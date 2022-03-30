Tracey Rauh has been named the top editor at North of Boston Media Group, making her the first woman to lead the organization. In this capacity she will oversee the editorial departments for all North of Boston Media Group publications.
Rauh, most recently the editor of The Eagle-Tribune, will remain in that role. Additionally she will become group editor, working closely with the editors of its sister daily papers, The Daily News of Newburyport, the Salem News, and the Gloucester Daily Times; sister weeklies the Andover Townsman, Carriage Towne News, Derry News and Haverhill Gazette; and the company's dozen hyper-local, glossy magazines.
"Tracey has deep industry knowledge of the market, the company and its news teams," said Publisher John Celestino. "She is a high-energy leader who expects a lot and gets a lot. She oozes passion for our institution and protects and serves it very well. I am very happy Tracey has accepted this honor and I look forward to her stewardship."
Before being named editor of The Eagle-Tribune, Rauh was the newspaper’s managing editor for seven years. In that capacity she oversaw some of the Tribune's most important coverage, including the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2018 gas disaster that devastated Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, and the opioid crisis.
Rauh joined the paper in 2004 as business editor, later serving as managing editor of features, a position in which she launched the company’s first magazines. She held prior editor jobs at three New Hampshire publications.
"Local news is in my blood — and make no mistake, local news is alive and well. It's also more important and relevant than ever," said Rauh, a journalist of 35 years.
"You can't get the community news our publications provide day in and day out anywhere else, and not just for the big stories," she added. "We're here for everything local."
North of Boston Media Group's publications span from the North Shore to the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
"I'm excited and honored to work with the fabulous journalists throughout the company," Rauh said. "I encourage you to reach out with news tips, write letters to the editor, frequent our websites and social media pages, and above all, be vigorous readers who are committed to letting us know how we are doing.”
Reach Group Editor Tracey Rauh at 978-946-2242 and trauh@northofboston.com.
