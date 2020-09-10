Readers can choose Best of Eagle-Tribune

Before they unpack their bags, newcomers to the Merrimack Valley want to know where to find things: Where do you go for good ice cream? Who has the best subs? What about a hair salon or dentist?
Starting today The Eagle-Tribune is giving readers a chance to help people find the best our region has to offer, while also celebrating the businesses and institutions that are part of daily life.
The Best of The Eagle-Tribune invites your vote in more than 50 categories including best florist, best craft beer and best bookstore. We also want to know your favorite beach, golf course, farm stand and sports bar.
Readers must include a name, address and phone number when submitting ballots for verification purposes. Voters will be entered to win a $50 gift card from one of the winners in the Best Food & Drink category.
Readers can vote the old-fashioned way, by taking a pen and filling out a ballot that appears in the newspaper. Or you can vote online and send your nominations instantaneously.
The ballot appears on Page 10 of today’s newspaper and will also appear in the next edition of the Sunday Eagle-Tribune. Voting will continue through Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Mail paper ballots to: The Eagle-Tribune, Best of The Eagle-Tribune contest, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845.
Winners will be recognized in a special keepsake section published in the newspaper.