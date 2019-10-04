The Eagle-Tribune feted the owners of more than 100 Merrimack Valley businesses, organizations and attractions selected as our readers’ favorites Wednesday morning.
The inaugural “Best of The Eagle-Tribune” showcased readers’ go-to spots for a carwash (Haffner’s in Lawrence); bank (Merrimack Valley Credit Union); doggie day care (Woof Woof Doggie Daycare & Boarding in Windham); and teeth cleaning (Bagnall Family Dentistry); among many others.
In several cases, our readers’ favorites are family businesses with long histories and deep roots in the region.
Those honored were nominated and chosen in an online poll. A complete list of winners was included in a special, pullout section of last Wednesday’s edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
Karen Andreas, regional publisher of The Eagle-Tribune and North of Boston Media Group, emceed the awards breakfast held at the Atkinson Country Club.