METHUEN — "Poise."
That's how Kenneth Rossetti, the only candidate for the job of city solicitor, described his approach to the law during a group interview by the City Council and Mayor Neil Perry Monday night on a Zoom call.
"Can you protect us from ourselves?" asked Perry. "We are a passionate group of people. Everybody wants to do what's best for the city. Can you keep us from straying and doing things that are harmful versus doing the right thing?"
Rossetti responded that it was his job to "offer sound advice with poise."
"I believe the client should strive for legal counsel that provides calm and dispassionate advice. Some attorneys internalize and take personally issues that arise," he said.
The public interview with the full council and mayor was the first time Rossetti's name had become public since a search began earlier this year to replace current City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino.
The council will take a vote at its next meeting on Dec. 7 on whether to approve a two-year contract for Rossetti. D'Agostino's contract expires Jan. 15. His salary would be approximately $115,000, according to Council Chairman James McCarty.
Replacing the city solicitor comes in the midst of a veritable tidal wave of litigation and conflict, including mediation of the Superior Police Officers' union contract, an audit of the Police Department and its managers, particularly Chief Joseph Solomon, and a myriad of other, legal conundrums.
"You are walking into a powder keg here in Methuen," said City Councilor Mike Simard. "You will be working closely with the human resources director as there are a lot of arbitrations and grievances, with public safety the main complainant."
Simard wanted to know if Rossetti had encountered similar situations when he worked in the city solicitor's department in Lowell from 2011 to 2016.
"Those matters were handled in-house in Lowell," said Rossetti. "I successfully tried an arbitration matter — a claim by nurses that they were owed money — that got tried before DLR (state Department of Labor Relations). We were able to prevail on that. I settled a grievance filed by DPW employees regarding allegations that work was not performed by bargaining unit members."
He said he also prevailed in an arbitration case brought by the Fire Department union regarding calculations of accruals and was often involved in employee discipline issues in the fire and police departments.
According to his resume, Rossetti worked in the Malden solicitor's office from 2008 to 2011, when he left for a job in Lowell. He spent five years in Lowell before he was terminated, and then returned to Malden, where he served from 2016 to present.
Rossetti said he is currently involved in an ongoing wrongful termination suit in U.S. District Court against the city of Lowell. He said that while the case is continuing, he got some good news earlier this year when the court held that "the termination violated my due process rights under the Constitution."
Rossetti sued Lowell in 2017 after he claimed he was fired without cause by Solicitor Christine O’Connor. The lawsuit alleges sex discrimination, age discrimination, denial of due process, retaliation, wrongful termination, and violation of both state and city laws and regulations, according to a 2017 story in the Lowell Sun.
Rossetti, 53, filed a 14-count federal lawsuit seeking unspecified amounts in damages, back pay, and pay for unused time off he says the city refused to reimburse to him, according to the account in the Sun.
Rossetti's experience includes his co-founding of the law firm Barton & Rossetti in Reading in 2004, where he worked for 10 years before leaving in 2014. He returned in 2016 before leaving again in 2019. Rossetti said he would not continue working at the law firm if hired by Methuen.