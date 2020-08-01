METHUEN -- The 149th graduating class of Methuen High School had a ceremony Friday night unlike any other in the school's long, celebrated history.
Wearing protective face masks, sitting in socially distanced groups of three with two family members on the field at Nicholson Stadium, following arrows indicating where to walk, and, perhaps worst of all, not being allowed to congregate afterwards with friends and family for photos, it was a graduation to remember. Or forget.
Speakers at the celebration, which started at 6 p.m. under fair skies and cooling temperatures, all spoke about the unique circumstances of the last few months and how COVID-19 had both positives and negatives.
When the quarantine was extended, said class essayist Annalise Grace Quick, "boredom set in." But it didn't take long, she said, to enjoy some of the fruits of the alone time, including "wearing sweatpants all the time."
But she said it also gave her an appreciation for the everyday things in her life she had begun taking for granted, like figure skating.
"This wasn't a tragedy," she said. "If we can adapt to a global pandemic, the Class of 2020 should be able to handle anything the real world throws at us."
Salutatorian Eva Schneider said it was "great to see everyone outside of a computer screen," saying she, too, was able to look at the bright side of the quarantine.
"We got everything we wanted," she said. "We could wake up late and stay in our pajamas all day."
She echoed Quick's comments, noting that only when it was taken away "did we realize how much we missed going to school every day."
Valedictorian Sarah Ann Carter lamented that she and her classmates would never attend senior prom together, go on their last class trips, say formal goodbyes to teachers and friends and never again sit at the tables in the lobby.
Nonetheless, she said, she learned an important lesson: "Appreciate everything you have standing before us, right here and right now."
Superintendent Brandi Kwong said the Class of 2020 started their lives "on the heels of 9/11" and ended their high school careers in the middle of a pandemic and a nationwide protest against racial injustice.
She said a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. summed up the class of 2020: "Intelligence plus character - that is the true goal of education."
Mayor Neil Perry noted that "everything in life changes and the only constant is change. So you need to be adaptable."
Principal Richard Barden said he was struck with "sadness, anger and frustration" when school was closed due to the pandemic, because of "all that would be taken from the class of 2020."
But he said the pandemic may have made the class stronger.
"People ask me if the graduates are ready for the real world," he said. "Yes, they are."