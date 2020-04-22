LAWRENCE — Stay home. Exercise. Meditate. Be careful.
A group of Greater Lawrence real estate professionals released their own Spanish-language public service announcement to help keep people safe and healthy during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
"We all offer our own different messages," said Michelle Fermin, a nationally recognized Century 21 real estate professional who grew up on Park Street in Lawrence.
Response to the one-minute video, released on Facebook, has been "unbelievable," she said.
"So many people have texted and commented, 'Beautiful message,'" Fermin said.
Included are real estate agents, attorneys and mortgage lenders who all work together in the local real estate community.
"We are great resources to each other," she said.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said he gave the video and immediate "like and share" after viewing it on Facebook.
For weeks, Rivera and other officials have urged residents and businesspeople to stay home and socially distance to prevent the spread of highly contagious coronavirus.
"Like all real estate professionals, the people in the video are basically family to the homeowners in our community. They are leaders that people trust and listen to, and during this crazy time they are a reassuring voice to all of us," Rivera said.
Fermin, co-owner of Century 21 North East and Fermin Group owner, noted the real estate profession has had to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We are being very careful," she said.
Open houses are postponed and replaced with virtual tours of properties. Masks and gloves are worn during actual visits, and some property owners have even left out protective booties for visits to wear, she said.
"People still need to move and people still need homes," Fermin said.
