NORTH ANDOVER — Many local residents probably take the Joseph N. Hermann Youth Center at 33 Johnson St. for granted.
After all, it's always been there, right?
Wrong. Three decades ago, the Youth Center was merely a dream. Large numbers of North Andover's young people, however, helped persuade Town Meeting to approve financing for the facility, according to Rick Gorman, director of youth and recreation services.
Gorman spoke to North Andover Middle School eighth-graders at a recent Civics in Action forum. Another speaker, Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo, discussed how a long-ago North Andover resident cast a key vote – possibly the key vote – that led to the ratification of the U.S. Constitution.
Gorman and DiSalvo talked about what it means to be a civic agent, someone who participates in and influences government. They were among the local civic leaders that veteran social studies teacher Patrick McGravey has invited to the middle school.
"Your voice counts," said Gorman, who has headed the town's Department of Youth and Recreation Services since 1988. "You can be the voice of change."
Winning approval for the Youth Center did not happen overnight, Gorman recalled. It took more than one attempt to persuade Town Meeting to appropriate $975,000 for the facility, he noted.
Even after Town Meeting approved the project, supporters still had to raise even more money to meet the $2.5 million cost.
The first bake sale brought in $17, Gorman recalled. Donors, however, started getting behind the effort. An anonymous donor contributed $250,000, he said.
Young people of middle-school age carried signs with messages such as "we want a youth center." Construction began in 1999.
"It's the kids who built the Youth Center," Gorman said. When he asked the eighth-graders if they have ever visited the center, just about every hand in the classroom was raised.
DiSalvo, who was elected to the School Committee while he was still a teenager and has served as town moderator since 2012, introduced both eighth-graders and many adults to a North Andover man who played a key role in American history – yet few people have heard of him.
William Symmes Jr., who lived in what is now called the Parson Barnard House at 179 Osgood St., within a mile of the middle school, was one of four men elected to attend a convention in Boston that was considering whether to ratify the proposed Constitution.
The four men – it would be well over 100 years before women would win the right to vote – were instructed by the Andover Town Meeting to vote against this new-fangled Constitution, DiSalvo said. What is now North Andover was still part of Andover at that time.
Symmes was all set to follow his instructions and vote against ratification. After "he listened to everybody else," DiSalvo said, he changed his mind.
While the other three Andover delegates dutifully voted against ratification, Symmes cast the deciding vote in favor. The Massachusetts convention supported ratification by a margin of just one vote.
Massachusetts was the sixth state to ratify the proposed Constitution that had been approved Sept. 17, 1787. Had Massachusetts, which at that time was the second-most populous state after Virginia, rejected the Constitution, other states would likely have followed suit, according to DiSalvo.
Thus the document that has guided local, state and federal governments in the United States since 1789 would have ended up on the ash heap of history.
So when Symmes returned to his hometown, he must have been given a hero's welcome, right?
No.
"He was vilified," DiSalvo said. He ended up leaving the town and never came back, not even for his father's funeral, according to DiSalvo.
Symmes was a civic agent who paid an immense price for following his conscience.