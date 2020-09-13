METHUEN — State officials this week announced a spike in Methuen’s coronavirus case count, prompting Mayor Neil Perry to call on the community to work harder to stop the spread.
State data released Wednesday shows the number of communities at high risk for COVID-19 infections increased slightly in the past week.
Methuen and Lawrence were named among 13 communities — up from eight the previous week — coded “red,” meaning they have an average of more than eight daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks, once numbers are adjusted for population.
The high-risk designation has become familiar in Lawrence during recent months, but Methuen’s rank rose from “yellow.”
According to the state Department of Public Health, Methuen's infection rate for the past two weeks is 8.5 per 100,000 people.
Perry said the local Inspectional Services Division has worked closely with state officials and local police in continuously responding to complaints for violations of large-gathering and mask rules.
The city has yet to announce fines and citations as a means to enforce the public health effort, but according to Perry, it may become essential to stop risky behaviors.
“Large gatherings where mask-wearing and social distancing are ignored are especially concerning, as they will contribute to the spread and will keep Methuen trending in the wrong direction,” Perry said.
However, high rates of the virus have persisted in Lawrence despite more serious enforcement efforts.
As of Wednesday, Lawrence's COVID-19 infection rate was 20 cases for every 100,000 people, among the state's highest.
“We have the mask fine and guidance citywide. Our restaurants aren’t open past 10 p.m. inside or outside. None of the bars are open. Fields are closed,” said Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera. “Government has done all that government can do without infringing on people’s rights.”
All that’s left is personal responsibility, he said.
“If you’re sick, stay home. If you travel, quarantine. Don’t have big birthday parties, or baby showers, or any type of celebration," Rivera said. "If you want to be around to celebrate next year, you can’t celebrate this year.”
The latest 100 coronavirus cases in Lawrence have been traced back to gatherings in private residences, according to Rivera.
Close to 45 tickets have been handed out by police in response to noise complaints also being treated as “spread events” or house parties, the mayor said.
Municipalities across the state have had to weigh the most effective responses as data is constantly updated.
Perry said he met Thursday — and will continue weekly — with school Superintendent Brandi Kwong, as well as the school nurse leader and city board of health members to discuss the latest numbers.
Perry said keeping a close eye on infection rates will dictate future decisions about youth and adult sports and activities, additional requirements for businesses, restrictions on public and private gatherings and enforcement of mask requirements.
He urges residents to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing being offered at two locations in Methuen — at AFC Urgent Care, 380 Merrimack St. and Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, 147 Pelham St.
Appointments can be made online at AFCUrgentCareMethuen.com.
“Every resident should be taking advantage of that resource,” said Perry. “Getting tested, regardless of whether you feel ill or believe you may be sick, allows us to identify where the virus is in our community and keep it from spreading further.”
Similarly, Rivera said, “The final mile of beating COVID-19 is personal responsibility.”