HAVERHILL — The American Red Cross is in dire need of blood donations now that many blood drives have been canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Potential donors are asked to check online at redcrossblood.org for locations where they can donate.
Red Cross officials said they have put in place new measures to ensure blood drives and donation centers are even safer for donors and staff.
"Right now, the American Red Cross has a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations at these locations during this coronavirus outbreak," said Red Cross spokeswoman Kelly Isenor. "Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients who are counting on lifesaving blood, including surgical patients, accident victims, new moms with complicated childbirths, patients going through cancer treatment and more."
Isenor said that as of Tuesday, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives had been canceled across the country which has resulted in some 86,000 fewer blood donations.
More than 80% of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations of this type, she said.
Healthy individuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood, she said.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Here in Massachusetts, 115 blood drives have been canceled, Isenor said, resulting in 3,130 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give.
The Red Cross expects the number of cancellations to continue to increase, which is causing heightened concern for blood collection organizations and hospitals across the country.
"I am looking at the refrigerator that contains only one day’s supply of blood for the hospital," said Dr. Robertson Davenport, director of transfusion medicine at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. "The hospital is full. There are patients who need blood and cannot wait."
There is no data or evidence that the new coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus worldwide, said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services.
"We want to assure the public that blood donation is a safe process, and we have put additional precautions in place at our blood drives and donation centers to protect all who come out," Hrouda said, noting the Red Cross has implemented new measures to ensure blood drives and donation centers are even safer for donors and staff, including:
Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy; providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process; spacing beds, where possible; increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment, wearing gloves and changing gloves with each donor; routinely wiping down donor-touched areas; using sterile collection sets for every donation, and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.
Blood donation process
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at a blood drive by completing a RapidPass, a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.