ANDOVER — Dozens of people lined the road at Shawsheen Square holding candles and signs recognizing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Jan. 6 day of infamy. Never again,” read one sign held by Maureen Hastings of Chelmsford, who came to the vigil organized by the organization Greater Andover Indivisible.
Her sign was in reference to the mob that stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying the election results.
“I was so disturbed by what I saw last year, I had to do something,” Hastings said. “I don’t know how to do big changes, but this is something I can do. and it puts me in touch with other groups that can lead me to doing more.”
It was important for many to come stand together to memorialize the day.
“It’s a day of reflection to look back at how close we came to losing democracy,” said state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover. “And resolve ourselves to work harder to preserve and protect those ideals to help our country recover and build back a stronger more equitable nation.”
The fundamentals of democracy like allowing people to be heard through their votes and through peaceful protests are at risk if the day is forgotten, said state Rep. Tami Gouveia, D-Acton.
“We need to commemorate and say this is tragic,” Gouveia said. “We’ve always had peaceful transitions of power in this country. Sure, there’s been moments where it’s been awkward, but never violence or our leaders lying about the results.”
Pam Poindexter of Andover who helped organize the protest added, “It’s important that (last year’s) action doesn’t become the new norm. To think that a small number of people could change our election and that Republicans are now taking a page out of that book to make laws that change our voting systems.”
Poindexter and many others gathered reiterated the need for the U.S. Senate to pass the voting rights expansion and for Massachusetts to expand voting by continuing mail-in voting past the pandemic and allow for same-day voter registration. That’s the work she’s continuing with the local chapter of Indivisible, she said.