Refuge reopens portion of popular Hellcat Boardwalk

NEWBURYPORT — The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge reopened the Marsh Loop portion of its Hellcat Boardwalk this week after months of construction, offering a glimpse at bigger renovation plans for the entire trail.
The 400-foot portion of the 1.5-mile boardwalk has been closed since January because many boards were in poor condition. During that time, workers at the refuge installed a wider section of boardwalk made from recycled plastic planks and other “green” materials.
Matt Poole, visitor services manager for Parker River, made the announcement Wednesday through a YouTube video posted on the refuge’s Facebook page. The video also includes a walking tour of the updated Marsh Loop.
The Hellcat Boardwalk Trail was constructed beginning in the early 1970s by a succession of summer Youth Conservation Corps workers.
Poole said the Marsh Loop was replaced first because of its frail condition, which is likely because of its popularity, and that he hopes its reopening will help users envision what the entire revamped trail will look like.
“The Hellcat Boardwalk remains — other than the beach of course — the No. 1 piece of visitor infrastructure,” he said.
“It gets the most use from birders, families and school groups. So to replace that is going to impress people,” Poole said. “We’re pretty excited about it. This is a baby step, but it’s pretty amazing to have the long-range goal in view.”
Poole said while the remainder of the trail is “very safe” and popular with refuge visitors, the structure was due for a tune-up.
“Most of the wood on that boardwalk dates back to the mid-’70s, and that’s amazing,” Poole said. “That wood doesn’t owe us anything, and we’re lucky it’s lasted as long as it has but it’s in rough shape.”
Pool said the Marsh Loop project was the first phase in the refuge’s plan to replace the entire boardwalk, which will occur over the next several years because of its cost and complexity.
The new boardwalk framework will be supported by metal, helical piles that are screwed into the ground. The new, wheelchair-accessible design calls for a wider boardwalk, replacement of stairs with gradual inclines and, overall, a more efficient connection between the Marsh and Dune loops.
Poole said Parker River is in the middle of a National Environmental Policy Act approval process for the project. The refuge has published an environmental assessment on its website and is seeking public comment, which can be made at the refuge headquarters through Sept. 30.
To see Poole’s YouTube video, got to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqalCJjz3fs.
To read the environmental assessment for the Hellcat Boardwalk renovations, see https://www.fws.gov/uploadedFiles/Hellcat%20Boardwalk%20EA%20Package.pdf.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.