METHUEN — Tech geeks across the Merrimack Valley are rejoicing this week — and not because of the recent release of the iPhone 12.
Experimax, a franchise chain selling and servicing pre-owned electronic devices, just opened up at the Loop.
The company, with dozens of stores around the country, held a week-long celebration with giveaways and gift cards and cut the ribbon on the new store last Thursday.
Franchise owner Greg Klein-Hertzel said the store can help people with all their technical demands.
“I opened my first location more than a year ago in Burlington and immediately saw the need for this type of business in the area,” he said. “It became obvious very quickly that we needed to expand to a second location in order to support more residents in need of our expertise. Being connected via computers and devices has become so critical these days, and we have the products and knowledge to help these communities.”
He said business at his Burlington location has actually grown as they are doing more remote IT support, printer support and offering service over the phone.
"It's not ideal" to open a new store in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but he said his new store has good visibility as it is located near the movie theater.
"Luckily, there are still a lot of people driving by," he said.
Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Experimax sells "affordable, yet high-quality pre-owned devices," according to a press release. "Additionally, in-store professionals help troubleshoot computer problems, fix cracked screens, recover data, offer upgrades and provide a guarantee that combats the typical risk of buying pre-owned."
Experimax stores can be found in Australia, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, Canada and Uruguay as well as the United States. For more information, visit www.experimax.com.