METHUEN — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, will co-host a Virtual Rally and Digital Day of Action that will bring small businesses together from across the state to share their COVID-19 survival stories and shine a spotlight on the policy proposals that have been filed this session to help them recover.
The event is Monday, May 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. Please RSVP online at https://tinyurl.com/59da4fks.
DiZoglio is looking for small businesses to participate in the event that have been impacted by business interruption insurance issues. One of the bills she filed this session — "An Act Relative to Business Interruption Insurance" — is designed to address the problem DiZoglio says many local businesses have faced as insurers have denied claims under business interruption coverage, saying the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t fit in the insuring agreement.
DiZoglio says the bill would remove unnecessary impediments to claims being fulfilled for absurd reasons such as a bias towards the idea that COVID-19 is only present in a limited way.
Students plan charity car wash
ANDOVER — The Interact Club of the Greater Lawrence Technical School and the Lawrence Rotary Club will sponsor a car wash on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the school, 57 River Road, Andover.
Proceeds will go to custodians and cafeteria workers at the school. Suggested donation is $5 per car.
Lawrence grad to represent NECC at statewide event
LAWRENCE — Class of 2021 Northern Essex Community College nursing graduate Yashana Rivera is set to represent her school and Lawrence hometown at the "29 Who Shine" event organized by the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education to recognize students who go above and beyond at colleges around the state.
“Yashana has vocalized her passion and dedication to the city of Lawrence,'' said Northern Essex nursing instructor Brienna Woodworth, who nominated Rivera for the honor. "She wants to address health inequities, especially among people of color.''
A 2011 graduate of Notre Dame High School, Rivera worked as a paraprofessional in Lawrence public schools and enrolled part-time in Northern Essex before transitioning into the nursing program full-time in 2019.
Upper Room, local dentists team up
DERRY — For the third year in a row, The Upper Room, a family resource center, is a recipient of the Smile for Life campaign offered through Vanguard Dental Group in Derry.
Through June, Vanguard Dental Group is donating all proceeds from their take-home whitening system to charity, with 50% of the proceeds going to the Upper Room in Derry and the other 50% going to the Smiles for Life Foundation. Participants do not have to be patients. Just call Vanguard Dental to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Brenda Guggisberg, executive director of The Upper Room, said it’s a good partnership that will support many people.
“As a Family Resource Center that serves families in the southern New Hampshire area, we are excited to partner with Vanguard Dental in a way that will benefit children in need both locally and globally,” she said.