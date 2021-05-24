METHUEN — The Methuen Young People’s Theatre will hold auditions for a September production of Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream.''
Auditions are open to children who will be entering grades four through 12 in September.
The tryouts will be Thursday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 5, at 9 a.m. They will be at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen.
Methuen Young People’s Theatre is a summer program for children operated by the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, a non-profit organization. Rehearsals happen at the music hall during the summer on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings starting on June 10. Performances will be on Friday and Saturday evenings, Sept. 10 and 11; a third performance may be added on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Auditions are required to be considered for a principal role. General registration will be held at the music hall at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10 (prior to the 6:30 p.m. rehearsal), and at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 (prior to the 9 a.m. rehearsal).
More information is available from Robert Jay White, executive director, at 207-294-4470 or by emailing methuenyoungpeoplestheatre@gmail.com
City uses grant money to support housing
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini recently presented a check for $142,500 to Bread & Roses Housing to support its construction of seven new townhouses for affordable homeownership at the site of the former St. George Church on Washington Street.
The money is from the city’s share of federal HOME funds through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
This project demolished the vacant and blighting former St. George’s Church, which closed in 1998 as part of the All Saints Church parish consolidation. The old church at the corner of Washington Street and Gilbert Avenue sat vacant and dilapidated until Bread & Roses bought the property from a private owner a few years ago.
Golf Spectacular planned
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Bank of New England will hold a Golf Spectacular Monday, July 19, at the Indian Ridge Golf Club in Andover.
Registration is at 10 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Cost is $219 per player and includes a cart, boxed hot breakfast, a prime rib and chicken hot buffet after golf, and use of the driving range and putting green. All participants will receive a free gift.
Host families sought for foreign students
HAVERHILL — A high school girl in France who is active in sports and a high school girl from Czechoslovakia who is a standout tennis player and loves to snowboard are seeking host families in Haverhill for the school year.
Insurance and spending money will be taken care of by the student. For more information, contact Greenheart Exchange program regional representative Linda Coffey at 603-770-6692 or local host parent Dave Dyer at 978-914-5602.
Free COVID-19 testing available
HAVERHILL — The city is hosting a free COVID-19 testing site every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Locke Street parking lot off Winter Street, next to Common Ground food pantry and in back of Butch’s restaurant.
The results of the tests are usually available within 24 hours, but organizers ask those who are tested to be willing to wait up to 48 hours. Tests are free and no insurance is required.