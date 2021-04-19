KINGSTON — The Kingston Veterans Club will be organizing a rolling parade for Memorial Day.
The slow-moving, vehicle-only parade will start moving at 1 p.m. Monday, May 31, from Town Hall and will end on North Road, just outside the fence at Greenwood Cemetery, where a brief ceremony will happen. Participants and observers must practice social distancing and wear masks when with other people.
As a result of the success of the parade last year, this year's route will be similar. From Town Hall,it will head across the street to Kingston Pizza, turn left on West Main Street, right at the Fire Station on Rockrimmon Road, and left onto Ball Road to Danville Road, then left onto Danville Road and left onto Main Street, following West Main Street past Josiah's Restaurant and What's the Scoop to Church Street, at the Veterans Club going left onto North Road. Parking on North Road is at Greenwood Cemetery.
Local police, firefighters and veterans are expected to participate. All others who wish to observe Memorial Day are asked to remain in their vehicles and display appropriate banners or flags. For more information, contact Jim Voss at 603-702-1627 or Mark Pearson at 603-571-0205.
Vargas welcomes legislative aid
HAVERHILL — According to the State House News Service, Mallory Strain is a new a legislative aide to state Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill.
She previously worked with small business owners as part of the Business Sustainability Program at Manomet, a Plymouth-based nonprofit focused on ecosystem management and resilience, shorebird conservation and education. Strain studied economics and government at Suffolk University.
"Her experience working with small businesses combined with her data analysis skills will greatly assist Haverhill, as my office continues to work with our community partners to develop a resilient post-pandemic economy," Vargas said.
El Taller receives $1,500 donation
LAWRENCE — Essex Street cafe and bookstore El Taller has received a $1,500 donation from Take Action and Inspire, a local goodwill group founded by Michael Bastien of Lawrence.
Over the past several months, Bastien sold $5 raffle tickets for a chance to enter to win a pair of Kanye West "Yeezy" sneakers. Proceeds from the raffle were donated to El Taller.
"It is my hope to inspire others in our community to do the same, whether it's donating time through volunteering or raising money," Bastien said.
After-school program grant sought
HAVERHILL — The city's public schools are providing notice to the community about the intent to apply for a grant to create a new after-school site at Nettle Middle School.
The city currently has successful and popular Discovery Club & Access 21 programs before school, after school and in the summer for students at Bradford, Golden Hill and Tilton elementary schools; Tilton Upper, Consentino and Whittier middle schools; and at Haverhill High School.
The expansion to Nettle School would allow more students to receive homework help and participate in academic enrichment programs and recreational activities in a school-based program at little or no cost to parents. Healthy snacks and transportation home will be provided to students.
Anyone who would like to comment on the grant application is asked to contact Denise Johnson, after-school program director, at Burnham School at 978-420-1954 or by emailing denise.johnson@haverhill-ps.org or denisejohnson6043@gmail.com.
Area host families sought for exchange students
HAVERHILL — Area host families are needed for International Exchange Students coming from various countries.
Students ages 15 to 18 are fully insured, have their own spending money, and all of them speak English and will attend a local high school for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Northwest Services PEACE Program is a high school student exchange program dedicated to bringing young people from different nations and cultures together at a family level, forging bonds of friendship that will last a lifetime.
For more information, contact Pat Darby at 978-632-8270 or patdarby6@yahoo.com. Visit online at nw-services.com.