BOSTON — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, read a resolution into the record at the Senate chambers in the Statehouse this week honoring the late Daniel W. Ford, for whom the Nicholson Stadium turf field in Methuen was named.
DiZoglio noted that Ford "excelled as an all-star athlete in football, hockey and track ... and as a running back during his junior and senior years ... ran for more than 1,000 yards each season."
She noted that he anchored the state champion 4-by-400 team in track in his senior year and played football at the University of New Haven and UMass-Lowell, among other accolades.
The turf field at the stadium was dedicated to Ford during a ceremony on April 23.
Ford died of a rare form of cancer in 2009.
"Now therefore be it resolved that the Massachusetts Senate hereby honors the memory of Daniel W. Ford on the occasion of the dedication of the Dan Ford Field," DiZoglio said, adding "that a copy of these resolutions be forwarded to the family of Daniel W. Ford."
Lazarus House Hike for Hope this weekend
LAWRENCE — Lazarus House Ministries is gearing up for its annual Hike for Hope 5k walk/run on Saturday and Sunday, co-chaired this year by Amy Finegold, Adam Molda of Spark Fitness and Audra Palermo of A3 Fitness.
The event combines a live walk/run virtual experience, with a fundraiser and food drive. Supporters who complete all events complete the Hike for Hope Challenge. The fundraising dollars and events equate to additional challenge points and prizes from event partners like New Balance Foundation, Spark Fitness and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.hikeforhope.org.
Golf Spectacular planned
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Bank of New England will hold a Golf Spectacular Monday, July 19, at the Indian Ridge Golf Club in Andover.
Registration is at 10 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Cost is $219 per player and includes a cart, boxed hot breakfast, a prime rib and chicken hot buffet after golf, and use of the driving range and putting green. All participants will receive a free gift.
To register or for sponsorship opportunities, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
New Whittier Birthplace trustee named
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace have chosen Lynda Brown of Haverhill to serve as a trustee of the homestead and museum at 305 Whittier Road.
The historic land and buildings, a fixture among the city’s five cultural treasures, was deeded to the trustees by James H. Carleton in 1892 to preserve the building and natural features of the landscape as they existed when occupied by a young Whittier, who was later renowned as a fireside poet and advocate of the abolition of slavery.
Brown volunteers her time with the city's Board of Appeals and is director of Haverhill’s Brightside, an organization that promotes the beautification of the city’s streets and parks.
"Identifying and recruiting new trustees is vital to our strategy to remain a significant historical museum especially during these times of social awareness," said board president Arthur Veasey. "Lynda’s commitment to diversity and equality are commensurate with Whittier’s legacy as a pacifist and an abolitionist, which are key elements in our mission as a historic landmark."
More information is available at at www.whittierbirthplace.org.