LAWRENCE — Fidelity House CRC will hold its spring fundraiser, Chances for Change, starting Friday, April 23. Winners will be drawn on April 30.
The Chances for Change fundraiser will offer the chance to win one of seven raffle packages, each valued at $1,000 or more. With a purchase/donation of $100 or more, participants are automatically entered into a drawing for an exclusive mystery adventure package.
Raffle tickets are $10 each and there is no limit as to how many you can purchase.
In addition, there are 10 virtual door prizes, sponsored by Haverhill Bank. Each door prize is valued at $100 or more. A purchase or donation of any amount will automatically qualify donors for a chance to win.
The nonprofit Fidelity House CRC supports and empowers people with disabilities and other challenges to pursue their goals and live a fulfilled life.
For more information on donating to this cause and/or purchasing raffle tickets, visit https://crcmass.ejoinme.org/springraffle.
To become an event sponsor, contact Nicole Sammartino at 774-836-7200 or nsammartino@fidelityhhs.org.
Princeton Apartments undergo makeover
HAVERHILL — The Princeton Bradford Apartment Homes complex in Bradford has completed a major makeover.
Belveron Partners, which specializes in the preservation and repositioning of workforce housing, took over the property in 2017 with the goal of restoring it to its former glory — especially when it came to the amenity offerings.
To improve quality of life for residents, Belveron invested $5.3 million ($13,000 per unit). Officials of the complex said work done includes: drainage concerns were addressed to alleviate water filtration into storage and laundry areas of buildings; gutters and downspouts were added to all buildings to correct water flow issues; HVAC systems were upgraded; kitchens and bathrooms were upgraded, with proper ventilation; building exteriors were repaired; interior common areas were updated; new amenities were added and existing ones repaired, and a 24/7 fitness facility was added along with a secure package delivery area. The pool, which was closed for years, was repaired, its deck was resurfaced and new furniture added. The tennis, basketball, and pickleball courts were repaved, the leasing office was renovated and the club house remodeled with secure smart access for residents.
Officials said feedback from residents has been overwhelmingly positive, not only concerning the community improvements but also in relation to the onsite management and maintenance team.
The improvements — in addition the rebranding to reflect the new ownership and management — have had a positive effect on the happiness and well-being of the residents, while resulting in strong occupancy, currently 98%, company officials said
Chambers urge public to support business, follow guidelines
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Commerce Corridor, a coalition of seven chambers of commerce from across the southern and capital regions of New Hampshire, urged the public to support local businesses by continuing to respect and follow COVID-19 safe guidelines such as mask wearing.
Chamber leaders said in a joint statement that it's important to continue to work together to keep the business community safe, healthy and open.
That includes following public health guidance and the state's business reopening guidelines, including wearing a mask indoors when social distancing is not possible.
“After the state’s business reopening guidelines transition to ‘universal best practices’ on May 7, business owners will determine what guidelines to keep in place based on what is in the best interests of their employees and customers," the statement read. "New Hampshire residents have been incredibly generous and supportive to local businesses during this challenging time. Respecting and following the safety guidelines business owners choose to put in place is another important way to show your support for local businesses.”
Chamber leaders added that throughout the pandemic the business community has proven to be innovative and resilient, no matter what challenges emerge.
"We urge all citizens to listen to and support these businesses as they continue to adapt to new changes in guidelines and phases of the pandemic," the statement read.
“Thanks to the efforts of our state and community leaders, public health officials, and front-line healthcare workers, we are making steady progress against the COVID-19 pandemic,'' the statement read. "As the incredibly successful vaccine rollout continues here in New Hampshire, being mindful of and following safety guidelines can mean all the difference towards a speedy recovery and return to normalcy for all.”