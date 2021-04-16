Region in a Minute: Garden Club spruces up Monarch Garden

SANDOWN, N.H. — Members of the Sandown Garden Club recently spent a warm morning doing spring cleaning on the Monarch Garden at Town Hall.
Members cleared up the flower beds and removed all the worn and dead debris that gathered over the winter months.
A fresh layer of mulch was also added to give the garden a new spring look, while also offering plant protection. Garden club members also offered tips for proper plant care and pruning of trees and shrubs. For information on the club and its activities, visit the group of Facebook or go to sandowngardenclub.org.
COVID-19 vaccination site created
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has arranged for a permanent, daily COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting Friday and then operating weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AmVets function hall, 576 Primrose St.
The state vaccination site will accept walk-ins only for 100 appointments on Friday and Monday (open on Patriot’s Day), and then transition to a voucher system. The plan is to increase from 100 to 200 doses per day of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible.
The new site is opening in conjunction with the start of universal vaccinations beginning Monday, April 19, when everyone in Massachusetts 16 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments under the voucher system will be similar to obtaining a ticket for a specific time and day. There will be no online registration and no links. There will be at least 25 vouchers/appointments every hour.
Starting Tuesday, April 20, vouchers will be available to anyone 16 and older in the mayor’s office in City Hall, 4 Summer St., and at other locations to be announced soon. There is no cost and insurance is not required to obtain a voucher/vaccine.
The city also plans to distribute vouchers in heavily populated parts of Haverhill, including the Acre and Mount Washington neighborhoods, and will seek community groups and individuals to help pass them out.
SARL to host online trivia fundraiser
SALEM, N.H. — Salem Animal Rescue League will host a virtual trivia event – Tail Waggin’ Trivia – April 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The friendly competition will feature prizes and is designed to support SARL’s local work to care for and find homes for cats and dogs in need.
Tickets are $20 per player and can be bought online at sarlnh.org. Participants can play as individuals or as part of a team of up to five players. Team members do not have to be in the same location because the game is played via Zoom.
Tail Waggin’ Trivia is the latest in a series of virtual events presented by SARL to provide the community with activities while maintaining social distancing and other pandemic protocols.
Lawrence High sets preliminary graduation plans
LAWRENCE — School Superintendent Cynthia Paris has announced that graduation for the Lawrence High School Class of 2021 will happen Saturday, June 5, during an in-person ceremony split into a morning event and an afternoon event at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Rain date is Sunday, June 6.
More details are expected in the coming weeks, but Paris said there will be a limit on the number of guests per graduate.
River Street Cafe opens
HAVERHILL — Kelly DiFazio and Brenna Whitley are now serving coffee, breakfast sandwiches, pizza and subs at 558 River St., offering dine-in and takeout options seven days a week.
The Amesbury women, friends since childhood, recently set up shop next to CNA Stores, which is owned by DiFazio's father, Rob DiFazio. They officially opened for business on April 5.
“Since childhood, our families have been sharing laughs and meals together, so we have many great memories of great food around our dining room tables,” Whitley said. “We wanted to create that same warm, inviting environment in our restaurant – with delicious food prepared with fresh ingredients and delivered with excellent customer service.”
A menu is available at www.riverstpizza.com.