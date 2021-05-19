HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its 105th annual dinner June 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bradford Country Club.
Awards to be presented at the dinner include the Charles E. Billups Award, going to Lane Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College; the Jerry Loy Outstanding Director of the Year Award to Penny Guerrero-Perez, founder and creative director of Penelope Guerrero Design; the Community Leadership Award to Allison Heartquist, chief of staff for Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini; and the Chamber Service Award to Stephanie Guyotte, associate director of UMass Lowell's Innovation Hub at Haverhill's Harbor Place.
Attendance is limited to 120 guests, who will be seated eight to a table. All tables will be spaced six feet apart. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear masks when not seated.
For tickets or for more information, contact Melissa Seavey at melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
Golf Spectacular planned
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Bank of New England will hold a Golf Spectacular Monday, July 19, at the Indian Ridge Golf Club in Andover.
Registration is at 10 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Cost is $219 per player and includes a cart, boxed hot breakfast, a prime rib and chicken hot buffet after golf, and use of the driving range and putting green. All participants will receive a free gift.
To register or for sponsorship opportunities, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
Free COVID-19 testing available
HAVERHILL — The city is hosting a free COVID-19 testing site every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Locke Street parking lot off Winter Street, next to Common Ground food pantry and in back of Butch’s restaurant.
The results of the tests are usually available within 24 hours, but organizers ask those who are tested to be willing to wait up to 48 hours. Tests are free and no insurance is required.
Museum of Printing acquires collection
HAVERHILL — T. J. Lyons collected Victorian wood and metal type from the 1920s to the 1980s. He amassed over 2,500 unique typefaces for his small print shop in Allston, Mass. Eventually, the collection was housed at the Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, but now resides at the Museum of Printing in Haverhill.
"Tom Lyons spent two years in the AEF (American Expeditionary Forces) Airforce during WW1,” said his grandson Steve Lyons. "He returned from France for a stint in an advertising agency, where he was inspired by a freelance designer, George Trenholm, who used old fashioned ornamented typography. TJ moved to his own print shop in 1924. When the Great Depression struck, printers began dumping the old ornamented type, and TJ went all in to build his collection.”
This type was then in demand by ad agencies anxious for type that would stand out. All of the type exists as individual pieces of wood and metal, to be set by hand, one letter at a time.
"This collection cries to be used," said Museum of Printing President Frank Romano, "and the Museum will have workshops and student projects that use this type for design and print projects."
The museum is at 15 Thornton Ave. Visit online at www.museumofprinting.org and on Facebook at TheMuseumofPrinting.
Hospice offers cooking workshops
LAWRENCE — Recognizing the deep connection between food and mourning, Merrimack Valley Hospice has added “Cooking and Eating for One” to its lineup of free, virtual workshops offered via Zoom.
Three interactive workshops will take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will teach straightforward, healthy recipes with minimal ingredients: Favorite Tomato Sauce is on June 10; The Best Gazpacho on July 8, and Pesto Three Ways on Aug. 12. Participants are invited to register for one, two or all three sessions.
Merrimack Valley Hospice’s full range of support groups for adults, children, spouses/partners and individuals in the LGBTQ+ community who are grieving a death is free of charge and open to the public. To register and learn more, call 978-552-4510 or visit www.MerrimackValleyHospice.org.