HAVERHILL — The Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society Elpis will hold its annual Easter pre-order bake sale.
Greek Orthodox Easter will be celebrated Sunday, May 2.
Available items include tsourekia (sweet bread), spinach pie, baklava, kourambiedes (white powdered cookies), finikia (walnut filled cookies dipped in syrup) and koulourakia (twisted cookies). Orders must be placed and pre-paid by April 21 and picked up on Sunday, April 25, at the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter St. Please use the back entrance on Grand Avenue.
To place an order, call 978-556-5671.
Woman's Club hosts baby shower event
WINDHAM — The Windham Woman’s Club’s annual Baby Shower collection in support of OUR PLACE, a program of Catholic Charities providing nondenominational pregnancy and parenting education and support, is April 26 to May 10.
Because of continued COVID-19 protocols, filling the baby cradle usually located at Nesmith Library will be done through the donations of gift cards to stores selling baby and toddler necessities or by personal checks made out to WSCW with OUR PLACE on the memo line.
Clients served by OUR PLACE are among the community’s most vulnerable. The last year has been especially difficult for young families in need. Donations should be sent to Linda Gallagher, 153 Castle Hill Road, Windham, N.H.
Blood drive supports Children's Hospital
HAVERHILL —The Police Department and Fire Department are co-sponsoring a two-day blood drive at Wood School, 25 S. Spring St., Wednesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to benefit Boston Children's Hospital.
Bone marrow swab testing for Be the Match will also happen at the drive.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 617-355-6677. For more information, email dtrocki@haverhillpolice.com.
Raffle supports Friends of Library efforts
ATKINSON — The Friends of the Kimball Library will be raffling off a Spring Money Tree: “Bills & Bows, Butterflies & Blossoms."
This is a simple and effective way to support the Friends, who provide many library events such as youth programs, a summer concert series, humanities programs and museum passes.
The tree is worth $150 and tickets are two for $5, five for $10, and a dozen for $20.
Tickets are available at the library. The drawing happens on Saturday, May 1, at 1 p.m.
Visit online at http://kimballlibrary.com to access a variety of resources and to register for various events, or call 603-362-5234.
Spring walk planned at Tattersall Farm
HAVERHILL — Trustees of Tattersall Farm at 542 North Broadway will hold a spring nature walk led by naturalist Roland Boutwell on Sunday, April 25, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The walk will focus on the identification of spring wildflowers and of other plants that bloom in spring.
Masks must be worn at all times and group size will be limited on first-come, first-served basis according to state COVID-19 guidelines. Participants will meet at 2 p.m. in the Tattersall Farm parking lot. Waterproof boots are suggested. This is a free, educational community event, however, donations of $10 are greatly appreciated.
Tattersall Farm was owned and operated by the Tattersall Family for a substantial part of the 20th century. The surviving family member, Mary Alice, died in 1999. In her will, she entrusted the family's 150 acres to the city for passive recreation, imposing specific conservation and open space preservation restrictions so the farm would be maintained in as close to its present state as possible.
More information is available at https://tattersallfarm.weebly.com.