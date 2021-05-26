HAVERHILL — The public is invited to a tribute ceremony on Thursday at 2 p.m. in GAR Park honoring the inaugural Hometown Heroes banner program, which created 103 banners that are now on display throughout the downtown, on the Basiliere and Comeau bridges, and on Main Street between GAR Park and White's Corner.
Each banner displays the image of a local military veteran, living, deceased or on active duty, along with a brief biography of their service to the country.
Guests include Mayor James Fiorentini; state Reps. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, and Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen; Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford; and a representative from the office of state Sen. Diana DiZolgio, D-Methuen.
The program introduced this year is led by the Exchange Club of Haverhill and its Hometown Heroes Banner Committee, under the leadership of club president Thea Tsagaris.
The program was inspired by a desire to live out Americanism, which is one of the core pillars of the Exchange Club Mission, in a manner that would not only honor veterans and current military service members, but also harness the city’s support and pride in a program that serves as a lasting visual reminder of the sacrifice and service our members of the community have made for the country and community.
“This past year has been incredibly difficult for so many people and we wanted to organize a tribute program that would lift the spirits of the entire community and serve as a visual reminder of the sacrifice our heroes make and continue to make," Tsagaris said.
Summer concert series planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Trinitarian Congregational Church summer concert series will kick off on June 13 with trumpets blaring.
Two bands will bring live music to the church's grounds. The Band Land Brass Band performs at 3 p.m. and features Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School students performing New Orleans style music, funk, R&B and hip-hop. The main act, the 12 Barz Band, performs at 4 p.m. with a show of classic R&B and rock that will keep you on your feet. Bring your chairs and dancing shoes.
Searles, Tenney High School reunion Sept. 15
METHUEN — Graduates of Searles and Tenney high schools in Methuen will hold their 40th joint reunion on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at DiBurro’s function hall in Haverhill.
The committee is looking for information on members of the classes of 1958 and 1959 who will be invited to join the reunion this year for the first time.
Any member of those classes who is interested in joining the committee, has class lists or addresses for classmates, or wants information on attending the reunion, is asked contact co-chairs Barbara Simonian at bdelcsim@comcast.net or Sandra Perrault at sgperraut@comcast.net.