RAN MAY 18 -- LAWRENCE — Recognizing the deep connection between food and mourning, Merrimack Valley Hospice has added “Cooking and Eating for One” to its lineup of free, virtual workshops offered via Zoom.
Three interactive workshops will take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will teach straightforward, healthy recipes with minimal ingredients: Favorite Tomato Sauce is on June 10; The Best Gazpacho on July 8, and Pesto Three Ways on Aug. 12. Participants are invited to register for one, two or all three sessions.
Merrimack Valley Hospice’s full range of support groups for adults, children, spouses/partners and individuals in the LGBTQ+ community who are grieving a death is free of charge and open to the public. To register and learn more, call 978-552-4510 or visit www.MerrimackValleyHospice.org.
HAVERHILL — Following up on its successful first weekend vaccine clinic targeting the Hispanic community and high school students 16 and older, Haverhill will host a similar clinic Sunday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AmVets function hall, 576 Primrose St.
Led by the Haverhill Latino Coalition and organized by Mayor James Fiorentini, community leaders and volunteers made hundreds of phone calls and knocked on doors in the city’s densely packed Mount Washington and Arce neighborhoods to promote the first weekend clinic in early May and educate residents about the safety and importance of the vaccine in ending the pandemic. The city also marketed the event with social media posts and videos.
The clinic, run by the Curative health care company and overseen by the state Department of Public Health, had planned to offer second shots of the Pfizer vaccine May 23 to Haverhill residents and workers who received their first shot May 2. But due to the success of the first clinic, the site will also be offering first shots on a walk-in basis on May 23.
Curative also hosts a Vaccine clinic every weekday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AmVets location through a mix of vouchers available at the mayor’s office and walk-in appointments. Because the site offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is for anyone 16 and older, the city has also been promoting the site as the place for young people to get vaccinated.
The May 23 clinic was arranged after Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent announcement that the state vaccine strategy is beginning a new phase with increased reliance on public outreach and smaller, local vaccination sites rather than massive state sites.
LAWRENCE — Family Services of the Merrimack Valley is seeing the light thanks to a partnership with Resonant Energy and Rise Up Solar.
The groups teamed up to install a 30-kilowatt DC array on the roof of the nonprofit's North Canal Street headquarters. Built at no cost to Family Services, the array will produce more than 36% of Family Services’ annual electric needs and provide the organization with $136,000 in savings over the life of the system, the organization said.
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that two of its team members, Michael Bevilacqua and Mary Beth O'Reilly, have been recognized by the statewide Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives for 10 years of dedicated service.
Chamber officials noted that turnover among staff is very low and that staff tend to stay with the organization for years.
Visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com.
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale at Bradford Common on Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to whenever items are sold out.
Admission is free. Masks are required and COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. The club will be selling annuals, perennials and herbs and will also hold a raffle. Visitors can get free advice from experienced gardeners. A tool sharpening service will be available for a fee. The city's Department of Public Works will be selling composters. The event usually sells out early, often before noon.