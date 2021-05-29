HAVERHILL — The MakeIT Haverhill organization, in partnership with the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, will hold a job fair on June 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 301 Washington St.
Participating businesses include Krueger's and Olivia's, LaPizza Di Forno, Keon's 105 Bistro, Barrio Tacos, 110 Grill, Carbone's Kitchen, Cedar's Mediterranean Foods and Artisan Chef Manufacturing. Other area restaurants are expected to be recruiting as well.
Job fairs to recruit drivers 21 and older for the new Amazon Distribution Center in the Broadway Business Park will be June 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. and June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Addison Gallery of American Art turns 90
ANDOVER — The Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy turns 90 this year. To celebrate, the gallery opened the exhibit "Learning to Look: The Addison at 90."
The exhibit celebrates 90 years of innovative art education, progressive exhibitions, prescient acquisitions, and pioneering artist’s residencies. Artists including Winslow Homer, Jacob Lawrence, Jay DeFeo, Martin Puryear, Georgia O’Keeffe, Thomas Eakins, Agnes Martin, Edward Hopper, Laurie Simmons, Martin Wong, Margaret Bourke-White, Berenice Abbott, Jackson Pollock and Donald Judd will have their work on display in this exhibit.
The Addison is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Visit addisongallery.org for more information.
Women Empowering Women virtual event planned
HAVERHILL — The League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill will host a Women Empowering Women virtual event on Wednesday, June 2, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Moderated by State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, a League member, this event will feature women who serve in elected office in Haverhill speaking about their experiences, and giving advice for any women considering running for office.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and state Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, both of whom represent parts of Haverhill and Methuen, will also speak, as will Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff, Haverhill City Councilors Melinda Barrett and Mary Ellen Daly-O’Brien, Methuen City Councilors Eunice Ziegler and Jessica Finocchiaro, and Haverhill School Committee members Gail Sullivan and Toni Sapienza-Donais.
Haverhill City Clerk Linda Koutoulas will share practical information on how to pull papers and gather signatures. Special guest Congresswoman Lori Trahan is expected to join remotely from Washington, D.C.
The event is free and open to all who are interested. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3cxkfs2s.