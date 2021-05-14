LAWRENCE — Lazarus House Ministries is gearing up for its annual Hike for Hope 5k walk/run on May 22 and 23, co-chaired this year by Amy Finegold, Adam Molda of Spark Fitness and Audra Palermo of A3 Fitness.
The event combines a live walk/run virtual experience, with a fundraiser and food drive. Supporters who complete all events complete the Hike for Hope Challenge. The fundraising dollars and events equate to additional challenge points and prizes from event partners like New Balance Foundation, Spark Fitness and Dick's Sporting Goods.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.hikeforhope.org.
Paranormal investigation Saturday
HAVERHILL — Members of the Essex County Ghost Project will host a night of paranormal intrigue and mystery on Saturday at Hilldale Cemetery.
The gates open at 7:30 p.m. and a ghost hunt starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and all money raised goes toward the purchase of new lawn equipment and the Hilldale restoration fund. To reserve your spot, contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Family Services agency shares $3.5M grant
LAWRENCE — Family Services of the Merrimack Valley will share in a $3.5 million grant with six other agencies that serve pregnant and parenting adolescents in areas across the state with high teen birth rates.
The state Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the Department of Transitional Assistance, announced the grant money.
According to a statement about the grant, the Massachusetts Pregnant and Parenting Teen Initiative aims to strengthen family stability and enhance educational and employment opportunities for young parents ages 14 to 24.
Tickets on sale for police golf tournament
HAVERHILL — Golfers get ready: Tickets are on sale now for the Haverhill Police Relief Association's annual golf tournament Friday, Aug. 13, at Bradford Country Club.
Tickets for the four-person scramble format are $125 per golfer ($150 the day of) and include a cart, lunch and a gift bag. Information on check-in, tee times and other details will be announced later. Questions can be directed to Officer Eric MacKinnon at 978-373-1212, ext.1260, or hpra@haverhillpolice.com.
Artist's work on display downtown
HAVERHILL — Boston-based Artist Andy Li is the May 2021 artist-in-residence at The Switchboard, an art gallery at 43 Washington St.
Li will be devoting the first half of his residency to exploring the Haverhill area and delving into “truck culture” as it relates to the local, working-class community.
An interview with the artist, conducted by Switchboard Director Sarah LoVasco, will be held via Zoom and IG Live on Wednesday, May 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. An exhibition of Li's artwork, which will include printed T-shirts, stickers, limited edition prints and maybe an actual windshield, will be open to the public on Friday, June 4, from 6 to 9 p.m.
For more information and up-to-date event schedules, visit theswitchboardhaverhill.com.
Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its virtual online monthly meeting on Thursday, May 20, at 11 a.m.
The agenda includes updates of the commission’s activities and is available at the group's website — www.mvpc.org. More information about the meeting is available from Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.