METHUEN — This year marks the 18th Anniversary of September 11, 2001. In honor of this milestone, there will be a brief Ceremony of Remembrance honoring all of the victims at the Central Fire Station, at 9:55 a.m., September 11, 2019 at 24 Lowell St.
Sheep dog trial planned for Tattersall Farm
HAVERHILL — Tattersall Farm will host a sheep dog trial from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 14 and 15. The public is invited to observe some of the top New England herding dogs and their handlers as they guide them through a set course on the farm grounds. No charge for admission.
This Northeast Border Collie Association/United States Border Collie Handler's Association sanctioned trial will include all classes from novice in the morning to the highest level of handlers in the afternoon. Depending on the class, the sheep will be placed 100 to 300 yards from the handler. The dog will bring the sheep to the handler and guide the sheep around a course as quietly and consistently as possible. Each run will be judged. The handlers will educate the audience about what goes on during and between runs over a public address system and answer individual questions posed by the audience.
While watching the trial and during the breaks, spectators will be invited to patronize local food vendors and to explore the grounds and trails at Tattersall Farm.
Due to conservation restrictions, dogs, other than those competing, are not allowed on the property.
For more information, contact Kathy Bresnahan at 978-372-1774.
Hidden Gem Gala planned
HAVERHILL — Ruth's House will hold its "Hidden Gem Gala" from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane.
The event will include food, live entertainment by the Rozwell Band, a silent auction, raffle baskets, a cash bar and a raffle offering a first prize of $2,000 cash, a second prize of $1,000 cash and a third prize of $500 cash. Only 250 raffle tickets will be sold.
The winner does not need to be present to win. Cost of the gala and a raffle ticket is $50 per person.
Sponsorship packages are available. For tickets or more information, visit online at www.ruthsthriftshop.com.
Emmaus families provided with school supplies
HAVERHILL — For the fourth year in a row, the Jaffarian Volvo Toyota staff and customers collected school supplies for kindergarten through high school students residing at the Emmaus family shelter. Since 1985, Emmaus has helped more than 30,000 children and adults out of homelessness and toward self-sufficiency. This past year alone, Emmaus has helped 2,478 people, including 1,238 children through its shelters and housing programs. Giving back to the community has been a commitment for many generations of the Jaffarian’s. It started nearly 100 years ago and continues today. The Jaffarian family is proud to be in partnership with a number of local nonprofits to build stronger communities.
Tablets for seniors
HAVERHILL — The Council on Aging in partnership with T-Mobile will have tablet computers available for free to seniors. In order to receive a tablet, you must attend a training class on their use. Classes will be held in September, with dates to be determined. This program is limited to 30 individuals. For more information or to schedule a training session, contact Mary Connolly at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915. Special thanks to the Wadleigh Foundation for supporting this program.
Plaistow Community YMCA hosts open house
PLAISTOW — The YMCA will host an open house to showcase some of the fun and exciting things happening in the Early Learning Program this year on Monday, Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 175 Plaistow Road, Plaistow.
Health and wellness fair
PLAISTOW — The Timberlane Regional School District Wellness Committee will hold its 10th Annual Health and Wellness Fair from noon to 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, September 25, at the Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road. The event is free and open to the public and includes several activities for all ages including demo classes, vendor information booths, Red Cross Blood Drive, ninja obstacle course, raffles, and more.
The committee is still looking for businesses in the area in the health and wellness community who are interested in having a free table at the fair. For more information, contact Joan Fredericks at joan.fredericks@timberlane.net.