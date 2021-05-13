HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College is enrolling now for its three summer terms, running May 17 to June 25, June 28 to Aug. 6, and May 17 to Aug. 6.
The college is offering more than 100 courses in subjects such as business, science, math, English, psychology, sociology and computer science.
Courses are offered 100% online, hybrid with online and on-campus meetings, online with a required online meeting, and on campus.
A typical three-credit course at Northern Essex costs less than $800. Credits can be transferred to four-year colleges and universities.
For a complete list of courses offered this summer, visit http://necc.mass.edu/summer.
For more information or to register for summer courses, call 978 556-3700 or registrarpublic@necc.mass.edu.
Whittier offers marine technology program for adults
HAVERHILL — Several openings still exist for Whittier Regional High School's new marine technology education program that is open to adults looking to pursue a career in marine technology.
The 80-hour program will be held at Whittier on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning May 24. Students will complete the program on July 21.
Whittier has partnered with Yamaha Marine University to utilize its outboard systems curriculum for the course. All students who complete the program will receive a certificate in Introduction to Outboard Systems from Yamaha.
The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association is donating $400 toward each student's participation, so the original $900 course will cost participants only $500. Seats are beginning to fill for the course, which will accommodate 12 students this session.
More information is available from Tia Gerber at tgerber@whittier.tec.ma.us.
Host families sought for foreign students
HAVERHILL — A high school girl in France who is active in sports and a high school girl from Czechoslovakia who is a standout tennis player and loves to snowboard are seeking host families in Haverhill for the school year.
Insurance and spending money will be taken care of by the student. For more information, contact Greenheart Exchange program regional representative Linda Coffey at 603-770-6692 or local host parent Dave Dyer at 978-914-5602.
Haverhill Garden Club hosts plant sale
HAVERHILL — The city's Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to sellout at Bradford Common.
Admission is free. Masks are required and COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. The club will be selling annuals, perennials and herbs and will also hold a raffle. Visitors can get free advice from experienced gardeners. Tool sharpening service will be available for a fee. The city's Department of Public Works will be selling composters. The event usually sells out early, often before noon.