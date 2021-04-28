NORTH ANDOVER — The town's Poet Laureate and Committee is hosting the Anne Bradstreet Poetry Contest for anyone school age and up who lives, works or goes to school in North Andover.
All varieties of poems are accepted and should pertain to the contest theme "A New Vision for America — What is Your Dream?" Contestants must include one or two poems along with their name, email address, mailing address and age group — elementary school, middle school, high school or adult. Winners will be announced May 15 and will be honored at the contest awards event on May 22.
Contest details are available on Facebook at the North Andover Poets Corner at www.facebook.com/groups/northandoverpoets.
Contest entries are accepted through the weekend of April 30 and can be submitted to: annebradstreetpoetrycontest@gmail.com.
UMass Lowell plans in-person and virtual commencements
LOWELL — UMass Lowell will honor the nearly 4,600 members of the Class of 2021 both in person and virtually.
Graduates who have earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees will be honored in person in a series of brief, small ceremonies on Thursday, May 13, and Friday, May 14, at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.
Graduates, accompanied by two guests, will walk into the Tsongas Center, receive their diploma covers and have an official photo taken before departing. An in-person ceremony for those receiving doctoral degrees is planned for Wednesday, May 12.
Strict social distancing and other safety measures will be in place during all in-person commencement events.
In addition to the in-person portion of the celebration, UMass Lowell will present online virtual commencement ceremonies featuring notable participants including Deepak Chopra, who will receive a doctor of humane letters and will speak to graduates; Ron Insana, a senior analyst and contributor to CNBC and MSNBC networks, who will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree and speak to graduates; and Noelle Lambert, a Londonderry, New Hampshire, native who had a standout freshman lacrosse season at UMass Lowell then suffered a life-changing injury, resulting in the amputation of her left leg above the knee. After graduating in 2019, she made the switch from lacrosse to track and field for the U.S Paralympic National Team.
More details on the UMass Lowell commencement are available at www.uml.edu/commencement.
NECC to hold virtual open house events
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will host virtual open houses for prospective students on Wednesday, April 27, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., and Thursday, May 27, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.
During each event, participants will be welcomed by NECC President Lane Glenn, be informed about academic programs offered at Northern Essex and their potential career outcomes, hear about the many extracurricular activities from student government to athletics that are available, and listen to a student speaker.
At Northern Essex, students can take their general education classes, which easily transfer to other colleges and universities; get started on a certificate or associate degree in a choice of over 60 degree and certificate programs; or begin preparing for a new career in fields like health care, computers and education.
Registration is required. For more information, contact admissions@necc.mass.edu or 978-556-3700.
Fidelity House spring fundraiser tickets available
LAWRENCE — Tickets to Fidelity House CRC's spring fundraiser, Chances for Change, are still available and winners will be drawn on Friday, April 30.
The fundraiser offers chances to win one of seven raffle packages, each valued at $1,000 or more. With a purchase/donation of $100 or more, participants are automatically entered into a drawing for an exclusive mystery adventure package.
Raffle tickets are $10 each and there is no limit as to how many you can purchase.
In addition, there are 10 virtual door prizes, sponsored by Haverhill Bank. Each door prize is valued at $100 or more. A purchase or donation of any amount will automatically qualify donors for a chance to win.
For more information on donating to this cause or purchasing raffle tickets, visit https://fhcrcspringraffle.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse and click on the "Get Started" button to purchase tickets or to donate.
To become an event sponsor or for more information, contact Nicole Sammartino at 774-836-7200 or nsammartino@fidelityhhs.org.