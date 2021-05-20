HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is again partnering with L'Arche to take over Wingate Street in downtown Haverhill on Aug. 19 for "The Longest Table'' — a community dining experience offering residents the opportunity to mingle and dine outdoors.
Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, tickets ($600 per table) are now on sale for tables of six and include appetizers, an entrée and a gift bag. Twenty percent of ticket sales will benefit participating restaurants. For more information, visit www.larchebostonnorth.org/the-longest-table.
Lazarus House Hike for Hope this weekend
LAWRENCE — Lazarus House Ministries is gearing up for its annual Hike for Hope 5k walk/run on Saturday and Sunday, co-chaired this year by Amy Finegold, Adam Molda of Spark Fitness and Audra Palermo of A3 Fitness.
The event combines a live walk/run virtual experience, with a fundraiser and food drive. Supporters who complete all events complete the Hike for Hope Challenge. The fundraising dollars and events equate to additional challenge points and prizes from event partners like New Balance Foundation, Spark Fitness and Dick's Sporting Goods.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.hikeforhope.org.
Job fairs planned
HAVERHILL — The MakeIT Haverhill organization, in partnership with the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, will hold job fairs in May and June at 301 Washington St.
Job fairs for local restaurants Krueger's and Olivia's, LaPizza Di Forno, Keon's 105 Bistro, Barrio Tacos, 110 Grill, Carbone's Kitchen, and food manufacturer Cedar's Mediterranean Foods and Artisan Chef Manufacturing will be May 25 and June 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. Other area restaurants are expected to be recruiting as well.
Job fairs to recruit drivers 21 and older for the new Amazon Distribution Center in the Broadway Business Park will be June 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. and June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A job fair for Penacook Place, Mary Immaculate and NRT Bus company will be May 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. Penacook Place in Haverhill and Mary Immaculate in Lawrence are both looking for certified nursing assistants (CNA), dietary aides and housekeepers. Free CNA training is available for per diem, part-time and full-time positions. NRT Bus offers flexible opportunities as a monitor, van, or school bus driver. All training is provided by NRT to obtain the proper licensing.
Family Services installs solar power array
LAWRENCE — Family Services of the Merrimack Valley is seeing the light thanks to a partnership with Resonant Energy and Rise Up Solar.
The groups teamed up to install a 30-kilowatt DC array on the roof of the nonprofit's North Canal Street headquarters. Built at no cost to Family Services, the array will produce more than 36% of Family Services’ annual electric needs and provide the organization with $136,000 in savings over the life of the system, the organization said.
Whittier gets $90K for adult training
HAVERHILL — The state recently awarded Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School a $90,000 grant to support expanded programming opportunities for adult students in its advanced manufacturing and welding programs.
The grant supports Whittier's training and placement services for unemployed and underemployed adult students seeking careers in advanced manufacturing and welding. The advanced manufacturing and welding training programs began in February and students will complete the programs in May.
"Many businesses in our sending communities are thriving and have a strong demand for workers trained in career and technical education," Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said. "We’re deeply thankful for this grant, and to be able to continue offering programs that will help students develop the skills and knowledge they need to obtain careers in growing industries that pay a living wage."
Whittier partnered with MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center through the grant as well as employer partners: Arwood Machine, Magellan Aerospace, Fairview Machine, Aero Manufacturing, Metacrafters, East Coast Welding & Metal Fabrication, and Metal Tronics LLC.