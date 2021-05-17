HAVERHILL — Following up on its successful first weekend vaccine clinic targeting the Hispanic community and high school students 16 and older, Haverhill will host a similar clinic Sunday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AmVets function hall, 576 Primrose St.
Led by the Haverhill Latino Coalition and organized by Mayor James Fiorentini, community leaders and volunteers made hundreds of phone calls and knocked on doors in the city’s densely packed Mount Washington and Arce neighborhoods to promote the first weekend clinic in early May and educate residents about the safety and importance of the vaccine in ending the pandemic. The city also marketed the event with social media posts and videos.
The clinic, run by the Curative health care company and overseen by the state Department of Public Health, had planned to offer second shots of the Pfizer vaccine May 23 to Haverhill residents and workers who received their first shot May 2. But due to the success of the first clinic, the site will also be offering first shots on a walk-in basis on May 23.
Curative also hosts a Vaccine clinic every weekday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AmVets location through a mix of vouchers available at the mayor’s office and walk-in appointments. Because the site offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is for anyone 16 and older, the city has also been promoting the site as the place for young people to get vaccinated.
The May 23 clinic was arranged after Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent announcement that the state vaccine strategy is beginning a new phase with increased reliance on public outreach and smaller, local vaccination sites rather than massive state sites.
Islamic school, church receive grants
BOSTON — The state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security has announced $950,000 in grants funded by the State Legislature to strengthen on-premises security at faith-based organizations across Massachusetts. A total of 53 grants were awarded.
Among the recipients were the Merrimack Valley Islamic Academy located in Methuen and All Saints Parish located in Haverhill. The Merrimack Valley Islamic Academy will receive $17,690 for door hardware upgrades, and All Saints Parish will receive $30,000 to install security cameras.
"Religious freedom is a core American value, and one we must honor by helping, when necessary, to ensure our places of worship have the resources to stay safe," said Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen. "Places of worship for healing and community are important to all, and this state funding will help residents to feel safe when gathering.”
All Saints Parish was one of three recipients invited to offer remarks during the virtual ceremony.
"All Saints Parish is very excited to be receiving this security grant for houses of worship," said the Rev. Christopher Wallace, pastor of All Saints Parish. "This grant will help ensure that the grounds of All Saints will always be a safe place and spiritual home for everyone in our community."
Haverhill Garden Club to host plant sale
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale at Bradford Common on Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to whenever items are sold out.
Admission is free. Masks are required and COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. The club will be selling annuals, perennials and herbs and will also hold a raffle. Visitors can get free advice from experienced gardeners. A tool sharpening service will be available for a fee. The city's Department of Public Works will be selling composters. The event usually sells out early, often before noon.
Hampstead Garden Club to host plant sale
HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Garden Club will host a plant sale on Saturday, May 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hampstead Town Hall Green, 11 Main St. Rain date is Sunday, May 23.
Money raised from the sale goes to support the club's efforts to maintain and improve the community's public garden spaces. There will be hundreds of plants for sale for $5 each. The Hampstead Garden Club has been working to beautify the town since 1979. New members are welcome. More information is available at hampsteadgarden.org.