LAWRENCE — The city's Veterans Services office seeks volunteers to place flags on the graves of deceased servicemen and women on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon.
To volunteer, call 978-620-3282.
Energy & Environmental Conference Tuesday
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its free annual Energy & Environmental Virtual Conference on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon.
Keynote speaker is Judy Chang, the state's undersecretary of energy. An energy panel discussion will include Roger Kranenburg from Eversource and Joseph Muraco from National Grid.
To attend the event, register at merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
Library offers virtual programs in May
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual programs in May.
For more information or to register, visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
A talk with authors Dr. Sanjiv Chopra and Gina Vild is Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A presentation by Steve Hale of Open World Explorers is Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m.
Trivia Smackdown 4: Haverhill vs. Plaistow is Friday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Card making and paper crafting workshop with Ruth Tinkham is May 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.
A focus group meets May 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. and another meets May 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. The goal is to build the library's strategic plan for the next five years. Anyone can join, answer questions and provide feedback.
A presentation by Master Gardener Adele Keohan is May 11 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This presentation is about hemerocallis, the daylily.
Guided mindful meditation for all levels led by Wyatt Ward is May 15 from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Mother's Day event planned
HAVERHILL — Wingate Residences on North Avenue will celebrate Mother's Day with free drive-thru treats on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Area moms are invited to register for the event, which will include truffles, champagne and a chance to win a bottle of Dom Perignon.
Please register by Wednesday at https://residencesathaverhill.com/mothers-day-celebration or by calling 978-420-1570.
UMass Lowell announces vaccination plan
LOWELL — Consistent with the growing consensus of colleges and universities across the country, UMass Lowell will require all residential and commuter students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the start of the fall semester to live, learn at or visit any UMass Lowell campus or property.
"We strongly believe this policy is our most effective tool to return to the vibrant, dynamic and interpersonal pre-pandemic campus life that so many of us are eager to recreate," said Joseph Hartman, UMass Lowell provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs.
He said the university is making this decision based on widely anticipated additional state and federal public health guidelines in the coming months, as well as ample vaccine availability at vaccination sites across Massachusetts and nationwide.
Hartman noted the university will accommodate medical, disability and religious exemptions consistent with state and federal laws.
For more information, visit www.uml.edu/alert/coronavirus/returning/covid-vaccine-faq.aspx.