WINDHAM — Sydney Pesaturo, a 2020 graduate of Windham High School, was one of 12 New Hampshire students to receive a $2,500 scholarship on behalf of local Dunkin’ business owners. For the past 25 years, Dunkin’ business owners in New Hampshire have applauded the dedication and accomplishments of student leaders in their communities by committing over half a million dollars in scholarship grants.
The award will help provide funds for Pesaturo to attend Lasell University. Award winners also received a customized lawn sign and a gift card to celebrate their achievements.
Business climate is topic of Zoom meeting Monday
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will host a question and answer session via Zoom with State Sen. Diana DiZoglo, D-Methuen and State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill on Monday, Oct. 5, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The conversation will focus on issues affecting businesses in Massachusetts and what actions the state is taking to help prepare for the winter season during the pandemic. DiZoglio and Vargas will dive into a number of issues including changes in unemployment Insurance, and will be taking questions from attendees throughout.
This event is free and open to the public.
Register online at haverhillma.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5139050.
Food distribution to local veterans
HAVERHILL — The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation recently delivered 1,000 cases of perishable food, including fruit, vegetables, dairy, meat and liquid eggs to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill for distribution to local veteran communities.
Funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is serving veterans in the North Shore, Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
U.S.D.A. Farmers to Families food boxes are being distributed at 57 South Hunt Road, Amesbury, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. for the next four to five weeks and possibly longer. No need to preregister but please bring proof of veteran status.
Boxes of non-perishable foods along with some fresh food items will be distributed Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St. Signs will be posted. Please preregister by calling VNEOC at 978-372-3626 or online at mmsfi.org.
"MMSFI has taken the lead in meeting the needs of veterans during this pandemic,” said Gail Hewins of Veterans Northeast Outreach Center. “Our role is to help with logistics and making connections to as many local VSOs, Veteran agencies, or veteran-related organizations as possible.”
To learn more about the program, contact John Ford at 978-972-1905 or Gail Hewins at 978-891-7639. Visit vneoc.org and mmsfi.org.