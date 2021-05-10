LAWRENCE — Tickets are still available for the YWCA's 38th Tribute to Women.
The event's raffle prizes are extravagant, elegant and extraordinary, organizers say. The prizes include fine red and white wines, designer purses and home spa items.
The YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts will hold its Tribute to Women on May 13, as a live virtual event.
Tickets are $10 for one, $25 for three and $50 for seven. The raffle will close Friday, May 14, at noon and the drawing will be later that afternoon.
To purchase tickets, visit www.ywcanema.org. For more information about the Tribute to Women, contact Jeanne Osborn at josborn@ywcanema.org or 978-687-0331, ext. 1045.
Job fairs planned
HAVERHILL — The MakeIT Haverhill organization, in partnership with the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, will hold eight job fairs in May and June at 301 Washington St.
Job fairs for local restaurants Krueger's, Keon's, Barrio Tacos and the 110 Grill, and food manufacturer Cedar's Mediterranean Foods will be May 11 and 25 and June 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. Other area restaurants are expected to be recruiting as well.
A job fair to recruit drivers 21 and older for the new Amazon Distribution Center in the Broadway Business Park will be May 14 and June 4 from 4 to 6 p.m., and May 15 and June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A job fair for Penacook Place, Mary Immaculate and NRT Bus company will be May 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. Penacook Place in Haverhill and Mary Immaculate in Lawrence are both looking for certified nursing assistants (CNA), dietary aides and housekeepers. Free CNA training is available for per diem, part-time and full-time positions. NRT Bus offers flexible opportunities as a monitor, van, or school bus driver. All training is provided by NRT to obtain the proper licensing.
Students plan charity car wash
ANDOVER — The Interact Club of the Greater Lawrence Technical School and the Lawrence Rotary Club will sponsor a car wash on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the school, 57 River Road, Andover.
Proceeds will go to custodians and cafeteria workers at the school. Suggested donation is $5 per car.
Public library offers virtual programs
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual programs in May. For more information or to register, visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Here are details:
Presentation by Debbie Helms, director of Samaritans of the Merrimack Valley, is May 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Brief introduction to ancestry is May 20 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Meeting on May 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. is for adults only as the Virtual Tabletop Guild begins the Age of Ashes campaign for Pathfinder 2nd Edition.
Virtual Open Mic Night is May 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Come and sing, play an instrument, read poetry or perform in other ways.
A brief discussion of security and privacy issues faced by internet users, as well as strategies for protecting yourself and your information online, is May 27 from 2 to 3 p.m.
AHEPA gives grants to local groups
HAVERHILL — The AHEPA-Haverhill Foundation Inc. recently presented five area organizations with grants ranging from $500 to $1,000.
The foundation's tradition of giving back to the community was started in 1995 by its founding members and continues.
This year's grant recipients include Merrimac Heights Academy in Merrimac, local radio station WHAV, Haverhill's Vietnam Memorial Commission, Somebody Cares New England in Haverhill and Post 248 American Legion in Groveland.
The AHEPA Haverhill Foundation Inc. is part of the National Order of AHEPA's fraternal organization, the AHEPA Acropolis Chapter 39 of Haverhill, which also contributes to various charities and organizations each year. To learn more about the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) visit www.ahepa39.org.