Discussing “The Great Gatsby”
Join Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR’s radio program “Fresh Air” and author of the book, “So We Read On: How The Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures,” at 7 p.m. on July 15 at Memorial Hall Library. She will discuss why “The Great Gatsby” has come to be viewed as the great American novel.
Register for the event at mhl.org/events.
Summer reading challenge
ANDOVER -- Memorial Hall Library is challenging Andover residents to read a quarter-million pages this summer. The Tails & Tales summer reading challenge is for anyone of any age.
Readers can sign up through the free mobile app Beanstack, which can be installed onto a desktop, tablet or smartphone. On the app, readers record how many pages they read to win virtual badges at various milestones.
The goal for children from preschool to Grade 5 is 1,000 pages. They will be entered to win a grand prize at the end of the summer.
Teens in Grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to read 1,000 pages and once they reach their goal, they will be eligible for a free book and the end of the summer drawing for gift cards to local businesses.
Adults are encouraged to read 2,000 pages this summer and earn virtual badges for reading and writing reviews. Adults who reach this goal are eligible for an end-of-the-summer drawing for gift cards to local businesses.
Library offers variety of programs
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual and outdoor programs. For more information and to register visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
A virtual beginner computer and internet class will be held on July 6 from 2 to 3 p.m.
A virtual presentation on Real ID with AAA Northeast is July 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A virtual presentation on storytelling in opera by Guerilla Opera is July 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
An outdoor birdwatching program at Winnekenni Park is July 10 from 10 to 11 a.m.
A virtual card making and paper crafting workshop is July 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.
A virtual talk with author Dyke Hendrickson on his book "Merrimack: The Resilient River: An Illustrated Profile of the Most Historic River in New England" is July 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Free outdoor music series begins July 9
HAVERHILL — The Bradford Common Outdoor Music Series kicks off on July 9 with Abraxis, a Santana tribute band. Opening act is Peter, Paul and the Blues.
Performances in this summer series of free concerts run from 6 to 8:15 p.m. and are sponsored by the First Church of Christ.
The July 16 concert features Chase, Campbell and Friends, followed by Parker Wheeler and Friends on July 23; the Mike Fee band on July 30; Paul Prue and the Delta Kings on Aug. 6, and Bam and the Bedrockers on Aug. 13. Rain date is Aug. 20.
For more information, call 978-590-2119.
Historical walking tours planned
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum is hosting a series of free historical walking tours this summer.
A tour of the Bradford Burial Ground is Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m.
A tour of the Linwood Cemetery is Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m.
A tour of the historic Bradford Common is Saturday, July 17, at 1 p.m.
A tour of the Pentucket Burial Ground is Sunday, July 18, at 3 p.m.
To register, call 978-374-4626 or email info@buttonwoods.org.
Chamber to hold networking luncheon
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will host a leads lunch networking event on Wednesday, July 7, from noon to 1 p.m. at the UMass Lowell iHub, located on third floor of the Harbor Place building at 2 Merrimack St.
Grow your professional network and increase lead generation within the Greater Haverhill area.
Free for members and $10 for non members.
Register online at haverhillchamber.com or email Melissa Seavey at melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
Haverhill Art Walk is July 10
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Art Walk for July will bring live music, artist demonstrations and workshops to the downtown on Saturday, July 10, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Ruth’s House, a thrift shop in Lafayette Square, will extend their hours to host artists Katherine Pazzanese and Melissa Partridge.
The Buttonwoods Museum will take part along with the Greater Haverhill Arts Association Summer Members Exhibit featuring live demonstrations by artists Maria Nemchuk and Sandra Goldberg from 3 to 5 p.m. HC Media at Harbor Place will host a neon installation by Nick McKnight and a collage greeting card workshop by Abby Hutt from 3 to 5 p.m.
Tina Gagnon returns to the Switchboard at 43 Washington St. to share her intricate colored pencil designs. Marc Mannheimer will be screen printing shirts. Nia Walkowiah will lead a cyanotype demonstration at the Peddler's Daughter on Wingate Street.
The artist collective, Heaventown Haverhill, will be at Washington Square, which will serve as a mecca for music, in addition to spots chosen by bands and acoustic performers who will be busking along the route.
An open mic at Wicked Big Cafe is from 4 to 6 p.m. along with works by Pixie Yates. For a list of events, visit creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk.
Haverhill Art Walk is coordinated by Hailey Moschella in conjunction with Creative Haverhill and is supported by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, which is supported by the state's Cultural Council.
Early blues in summer concert series
Paul Prue will sing the blues in a free concert on Sunday, July 11 at 4 p.m. at Trinitarian Congregational Church, at 72 Elm St. in North Andover.
Accompanying himself on a National Steel guitar from the 1930's, Prue will be joined by blues harmonica player Peter Chase and guitarist Rick Campbell.
This is the second of four concerts in a series held on the church grounds, where ample shade is available. Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair. For more information, visit the Trinitarian Congregational Church website at www.natrinitarian.org.
Golf tournament planned
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its annual golf tournament Aug. 2 at the Haverhill Country Club.
The event includes 18 holes of competitive fun, delicious cuisine, a silent auction, raffles, and more. All proceeds will benefit the club’s fall programs and the hundreds of children who are looking forward to a return to the club during after-school hours.
Player spots are now on sale at $200 each. Sponsorships are also available. Visit haverhillbgc.org/golf-tournament for more information or contact Melissa deFriesse at mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org or 978-374-6171, ext. 102.
Foster Kids of Merrimack Valley benefit concert planned
SALISBURY — The Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley Inc. will host its 6th annual Benefit Concert on Friday, Aug. 20, at the Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury. The event will feature Jozay & Patti, a renowned shipboard duo who have been entertaining audiences worldwide with their vibrant performance of Diamonds & Pearls and Cash & Kings.
All proceeds support FKMV projects including their annual Christmas party, duffle bag/backpack program, Helene Giordano Memorial Scholarship Program, financial aid program that includes camperships and sponsorships, and events, all benefitting foster children of the Merrimack Valley.
Foster Kids is dedicated to serving the needs of foster children in the Merrimack Valley with the goal of bringing a positive influence into their lives and providing programs that support their growth.
Tickets can be purchased from Blue Ocean Music Hall at 978-462-5888. For more information, visit fosterkidsmv.org or call 978-771-2150.
An introduction to geocaching is outdoors in GAR Park on July 17 from 10 to 11 a.m.
A virtual talk with author and Haverhill native Brenda Wineapple is July 20 from 7 to 8 p.m.
An outdoor Open Mic Night in GAR Park will be held July 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
A children’s outdoor class on homemade dog treats and catnip mice will be held July 24 from 10 to 11 a.m.
An outdoor conversation circle about family stories in GAR Park is July 27 from 10 to 11 a.m.
A virtual crafting workshop will be held July 30 from 3 to 4 p.m.
An outdoor guided meditation in GAR Park, led by Wyatt Ward, will be held on July 31 from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Haverhill Bank welcomes new officers
HAVERHILL — Angelita Martinoli and Elizabeth Cronin, both of Haverhill, recently joined Haverhill Bank as officers.
Martinoli was named vice president, Human Resources, and is based at the bank’s main office in downtown Haverhill. She has 20 years of human resources experience, most recently as a director of human resources at an Andover company.
Cronin was named assistant vice president, Compliance, and also works from the main office. She began her banking career in 2007 at Georgetown Bank, followed by National Grand Bank. Her career includes employment as a branch manager/security administrator/risk management under federal Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering regulations. Cronin has more than 30 years of management experience.
A depositor-owned institution, Haverhill Bank was founded in 1877 and is the oldest cooperative bank in Massachusetts. The bank’s Main Office is at 180 Merrimack St. in Haverhill. Haverhill Bank also maintains offices at 163 South Main St., 1094 Main St., 6 West Main St., Merrimac, 281 Main St., West Newbury and 396 Main St., Salem, N.H.
Haverhill nonprofit part of Shaw's give back program
HAVERHILL — The Katydid Foundation Inc. has been selected as a beneficiary of the Shaw's Give Back Where it Counts program for the month of July.
Katydid was selected by store leadership at the Shaw's supermarket in Plaistow. Katydid will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 reusable Give Back Where it Counts bag is purchased at this location during July, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
"Our small nonprofit that provides affordable housing for adults on the (autism) spectrum, is grateful to Shaw’s for this fundraising opportunity,” said Katydid founder Anita Perkins. "This donation will help our Haverhill house with expenses, especially after such a difficult year."
Founded in 2004, Katydid provides affordable housing for adults on the autism spectrum and guides families through the maze of adult services. Learn more about Katydid by visiting online at www.KatydidFoundation.org.
Andover nonprofit awards $200,000
Andover-based Invest in Others Charitable Foundation awarded $200,000 to eight charities as part of its second annual Grants for Change program, which provides critical funding to organizations that uplift underserved communities.
From college readiness and STEAM education to internship programs, the eight grant recipients provide life-changing opportunities to diverse constituencies, including Black, Hispanic, Asian American and Indigenous communities, as well as women and girls across the United States, from Oakland, Calif. to New York City. The grant recipients include: Change Happens! for Good Life Outcomes in Houston; Coleman A. Young II Educational Foundation for CAY2 Girls in STEM in Detroit; EDsnaps for STEAM City of Women Leadership Development in New York City; Girls Inspired and Ready to Lead, Inc. for Pathways to Career Leadership Program in Fairfax, Va.; Korean American Community Foundation-San Francisco for No Room for Hate in Oakland; Lake Worth West Resident Planning Group, Inc. for Post-Pandemic Economic Stability for Women of Color in Lake Worth, Fla.; Wine to Water for Indigenous Peoples & Nations Program from the Navajo Nation; Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation for Scholarships for Education in Milwaukee.
“To create lasting change, we must continue to invest in the most vulnerable among us, devoting resources that will uplift both individuals and entire communities,” said Megan McAuley, executive director and president of the foundation. “We are inspired by the financial industry’s commitment to advancing underrepresented communities, from the hundreds of financial advisors and other professionals who submitted applications on behalf of the charities they serve, to our sponsors and financial partners for their support and contributions.”
Andover woman named president of Nashua Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Nashua elected Elizabeth Covino, chief community relations officer at YMCA of Greater Nashua, to be president of the club. She assumed the position at the June 28 Changing of the Gavel ceremony held at Nashua Country Club.
Andover residents receive emeritus status at NECC
Two Andover residents received emeritus status at Northern Essex Community College’s commencement this year.
Gail Feigenbaum of Andover was named professor emerita of early childhood education. She joined the Early Childhood Education faculty in 1986 and served as coordinator of that program starting in 2001 before retiring in 2020. Under her leadership, the program expanded to include more evening, online and certificate courses. The program became more accessible, attracting a more diverse student body, especially including people already working in the field who are looking for credentials.
Marilyn McCarthy of Andover was named professor emerita of academic preparation. She began teaching reading, philosophy, logic and world religions at Northern Essex in 1998 and became a full-time faculty member in 2001 before retiring in 2020. She dedicated her career to giving her students the skills to become stronger readers.
Hospital welcomes new obstetrician
HAVERHILL — Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill announced it has welcomed a new OB, Dr. Hugo Castellanos Medez, who is accepting new patients.
For more information, contact Steward Medical Group Primary Care & Women's Health of Haverhill at 62 Brown St., Suite 200, at 978-478-5058.
Youth Development Organization wins Cummings Foundation grant
LAWRENCE — The Youth Development Organization has been awarded a $50,000 grant each year for the next 10 years from the Cummings Foundation to support its after school and summer enrichment programs for Lawrence children. The money will also go toward a youth mentorship and leadership program, according to YDO's Executive Director Mark Kampert.
“We are deeply honored to receive another transformational award from the Cummings Foundation,” Kampert said. “This grant acknowledges the tremendous potential among our YDO Kids to succeed and to one day come back to take on the mantle of leadership in Lawrence.”
Since 2006, YDO has served more than 400 students in grades 3 and up annually with STEM, performance, and fine arts programming.
Lawrence Teachers' Union awards scholarships
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Teachers' Union 1019 recently awarded scholarships of $1,500 each to graduating seniors, including several to members of children of union members.
This year's recipients include Angel O. Pabon, the son of Lawrence High School teacher Angel Pabon, who graduated from Abbott Lawrence Academy/LHS and will attend Northern Essex Community College; Aliana Disla, the daughter of Carmen Liiano and Kiblin Pichardo, who graduated from Abbott Lawrence Academy and will attend Providence College; Nicholas Lucas, the son of Frost Middle School teacher Rob Lucas, who graduated from Sanborn Regional High School and will attend the University of New Hampshire; Cameron Lacroix, the son of Lawlor School teacher Jennifer Quinlan, who graduated from Salem (N.H.) High School and will attend UNH; Sophia Cruz, the daughter of Lawrence Public Schools Chief of Staff Maria Cruz, who graduated from Abbott Lawrence Academy/LHS and will attend UMass Lowell; and Will O'Leary, who graduated from North Reading High School and will attend UNH.
Vendor space available for First Church of Christ September craft fair
HAVERHILL — Vendor space is available for the First Church of Christ's Sept. 18 craft fair during the church's fair held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Bradford Common. Spaces are $35 for a 10' x 10' space and can be reserved by calling 978-374-1114. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs. Lunch, baked goods and raffles will be provided by the church during the fair.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — The committee for the Haverhill High School, Haverhill Trade School, and St. James High School classes of 1966 will hold a 55 year reunion in September. The committee is seeking information on missing classmates. Please submit postal or email addresses to Kathy O'Shea Bresnahan at kbres3@verizon.net to receive detailed information and an invitation.