Region in a Minute

Actors Guild back with 'Seussical'
WINDHAM — The Windham Actors Guild is ready to bring live performance back to a local stage.
The Guild presents its youth production of the musical "Seussical" on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, at 7 p.m., and again Sunday, July 25, at 1 p.m.
All performances take place at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road.
The play revolves around the Cat in the Hat telling his story of Horton, an elephant who embarks on adventures with his friends while protecting others from a world of danger all while protecting an egg he found left in his care, facing ridicule, and a trial.
But many never lose faith in Horton as he continues to spread messages of friendship, loyalty, family and community.
Tickets for "Seussical" are available by emailing wagtickets@gmail.com or calling (603) 247-8634.
The show is presented through arrangements with Music Theatre International.
The Windham Actors Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing accessible and inclusive theatre to performers and audiences all throughout southern New Hampshire. The group provides education and social opportunities for actors of many ages and backgrounds to support a love of theatre both on stage and behind the scenes.
Have your story videotaped on Friday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cultural Council invites members of the public to share their culture and heritage and be videotaped for use during the Multi-Cultural Festival planned for September.
Bring your grandparents, aunts, uncles and yourself to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., on Friday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No appointment needed. Videotaping will be brief and takes just about a minute or so.
The festival will be virtual and will feature music and dancing, stories of people's heritage and culture, and more. The event will be broadcast on HCMedia, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms, with details to be announced.
For more information, send email to mcfhaverhill2020@gmail.com.
Parker Wheeler performs Friday night
HAVERHILL — The Bradford Common free outdoor music series continues on Friday with a performance by Parker Wheeler and Friends.
The show begins at 6 p.m. Opening act is Dav Thompson.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets to this family friendly event that is sponsored by the First Church of Christ.
Funding for summer jobs for young people
LAWRENCE — Attorney General Maura Healey announced that her office is awarding nearly $300,000 in grant funding to 74 organizations across the state to fund summer jobs for young people that are focused on promoting health and wellness.
Locally, organizations receiving funding include Beyond Soccer Inc. in Lawrence; Groundwork Lawrence, and Suenos Basketball in Lawrence.
The program is funding employment for young people from July 5 through Sept. 3.
This is the seventh year that the AG’s Office is running the Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Grant Program, which enables teens to have a direct impact in their communities by working in jobs that promote good nutrition, physical fitness and healthy living. The grant program is funded with health care and fair labor related settlement money from the AG’s Office.
This summer, the AG’s Community Engagement Division will be providing webinars and in-person trainings on workers’ rights to teens employed through the grant program.
Former Chicago Cubs player enjoys pancakes with Lawrence kids
SALEM, N.H. — Former Chicago Cubs player Sam Rosario recently hosted 35 kids from Lawrence and surrounding communities for a pancake luncheon at IHOP on behalf of his charity Day Dreaming. The event was attended by Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and several members of the Lawrence Police Department, according to a statement from Rosario's Day Dreaming charity.
Job fair planned at MakeIT Haverhill
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will host a job fair on Thursday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment. Bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Representatives from Amazon Workforce Staffing, Main Street Transport, Colis Express, Stericycle and Madison Security Group will discuss warehouse, delivery driver and security guard positions. Jobs are in Haverhill, including the Amazon facility at 25 Computer Drive. MakeIT Haverhill also has food service industry and healthcare jobs available.