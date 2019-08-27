After mosquitoes in Andover and Pelham tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, and a horse in Methuen died from the virus, communities all around the region are taking preventative measures to keep residents safe.
In Haverhill, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said all after-school activities and sports in Haverhill will end at 7 p.m. until Sept. 30. All school facilities, including the high school track and various playing fields, will also close at 7 p.m. until Sept. 30.
While there have been no infested mosquitoes found in Haverhill this year, trapping and testing of mosquitoes will be conducted this week, according to a press release from Mayor James Fiorentini's office. Catch basins and other fresh water areas will be sprayed with larvicide. Residents have been advised to stay indoors from dusk to dawn to the extent it's possible until the first frost.
Lawrence's risk for EEE has been elevated to "high," according to a press release from Mayor Daniel Rivera's office. Although the city is not cancelling public outdoor activities, officials have advised residents to limit their amount of time outdoors from dusk to dawn and avoid contact with mosquitoes.
Residents should also be mindful of sunset changes in the coming weeks.
"There will also be public education campaigns at all the nighttime events," Rivera said. "The annual Feast of the Three Saints and the Bread & Roses festival will go on as planned. Right now, although the cooler weather will start to reduce mosquito activity, the high risk level is likely to be in effect until the first hard frost. Until then, we have to protect ourselves.”
Officials in Pelham are making similar recommendations following the news of the Methuen horse.
"The state is recommending we limit outside activities prior to dusk, to reduce the risk of exposure of EEE," read a tip411 alert statement from Pelham Police Department. "Additionally, in light of our most recent mosquito test batches indicating there was no EEE found in any of the mosquitoes tested, the state is not recommending that we take any additional action with respect to respraying our town parks and fields."
The police alert also offered Pelham residents prevention guidelines, including ways to make sure mosquito breeding areas are controlled by eliminating standing water from property, removing old tires, old containers or other spaces where mosquitoes might breed, keeping roof gutters clean and making sure pools and hot tubs are clean and/or covered when not in use.
Following the death of the horse from EEE Monday, Methuen's risk for the virus was deemed "critical," the highest level.
As a result, all outdoor events and public school sports practices and games in Methuen will have a hard end time of 7 p.m. until Sept. 30.
All outdoor events and public school sports practices and games on city property will have a hard end time of 6 p.m. from Oct. 1 through the first hard frost.
Methuen Public Schools will distribute a revised schedule of athletic, band and other outdoor events to families and students.
"We are taking all precautions against EEE," Mayor James Jajuga said. "It is not common for a community in Essex County to face this level of concern for the virus, and we hope all residents read and follow these vital safety guidelines."
Areas west of Route 93 in Methuen will undergo mosquito spraying from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesday evening, weather permitting. In case of poor weather, spraying will happen Thursday.
Officials said the city will also formally request that the Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District spray the entire city, including parks and fields.
Andover has put an end to all outdoor events in town at 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 7. The effective time will roll back as the time of sunset changes in the coming weeks.
The town's risk for EEE was elevated from "moderate" to "high" Monday. Health Director Thomas Carbone said that while people should be concerned about the rare virus, they shouldn't be putting their daily lives on pause.
Carbone said the town is working with the Mosquito Control District to identify where the next round of spraying should happen.
But while the community continues to move forward with the preventative method, Carbone said it is hard to tell if it's actually effective.
"You can't really say whether it's (the spraying) being effective," Carbone said. "Spraying certainly helps us to decrease the risk of a transmission, but at this point in the game I think that the residents are best served by assuming that EEE is throughout town and they should be taking precautions to protect themselves from a bite."
Two times this month, mosquitoes in Andover tested positive for EEE. The more recent pool of insects was found on Haggetts Pond Road near Gavin Circle, and on Chatham Road. That area was sprayed Monday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the EEE virus is a rare cause of brain infections or encephalitis. There are very few human cases each year but they can be fatal or leave victims with serious, lifelong complications.