Youth arts fundraiser seeks support
HAVERHILL — Organizers of the annual Steve Lyons Rock Out! Cookout say that despite the challenges faced as a community and an economy, they are still committed to the annual mission of supporting local youth arts by providing resources to those that need it.
Organizers are planning to hold this year’s Rock Out! Cookout and are reaching out to the community for support.
To contribute or participate this year, send an email to stevelyonsfund@gmail.com or contact Angela Orben at 978-360-6283.
Visit online at stevelyonsfund.org or on Facebook.
Economic Impact Payments on their way
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients who don’t file tax returns will start receiving their automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department in early May.
People receiving SSI benefits who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes, and have qualifying children under age 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment. They should immediately go to the IRS’s webpage, irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and in the “Who should use Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info” section, click on the “Enter your Information” button and follow the instructions.
SSI recipients who have dependent children and did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes need to act by Tuesday, May 5, in order to receive additional payments for their eligible children quickly.
Collaborative offers enhanced services
LAWRENCE — Home Health Foundation and Lawrence General Hospital have teamed up to bring enhanced palliative care to patients in the Merrimack Valley.
Palliative care, or specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness, is provided as an extra layer of support by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses and other specialists to patients and their families.
Home Health Foundation staff are working alongside the Palliative Services Team at Lawrence General Hospital seven days a week. They include consulting physicians, patient liaisons, a social worker and nurses.
“In collaboration with Home Health Foundation, we’re combining in-person, telehealth and other newly essential approaches to bring patients, families and caregivers together emotionally, at a time when they’re physically separated by coronavirus,” said George Kondylis, MD, chief of emergency and inpatient medicine at Lawrence General Hospital.
Home Health Foundation Chief Medical Officer Bernice Burkarth, MD said the program fills a pre-existing, vital need benefiting residents of Lawrence and the surrounding region.
To request a palliative care evaluation, call Lawrence General Hospital at 978-683-4000, ext. 2110, or visit lawrencegeneral.org/services-and-centers/palliative-care.
Funding announced
LAWRENCE — Congresswoman Lori Trahan, a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, announced $5.6 million in federal Head Start funding for the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council. This five-year grant was awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Head Start.
This grant funding will help GLCAC serve 459 preschool children ages 3 and 4 and 48 Early Head Start children ages 15 to 35 months at four centers in Lawrence and one in Methuen. GLCAC offers an array of services to the most vulnerable in the Greater Lawrence area, including: health and mental health services, professional development, transportation, meals, case management, family engagement, parent training, transition to kindergarten, and more.
Trahan said this valuable federal investment will help the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council fulfill its mission to prepare children to hit the ground running as they enter the next phases of their education.
“We are gratified to be able to continue our work educating the youngest in our community with the receipt of this five year Head Start grant,” said GLCAC Executive Director Evelyn Friedman.
In negotiations over fiscal 2020 appropriations, Trahan successfully requested increased funding for Head Start. The program received $11.6 billion in funding for fiscal 2020, an increase of $1.5 billion from the year before. Trahan continues to advocate for additional funding for this important program, having supported a similar request for increased Head Start funding in fiscal 2021 appropriations.