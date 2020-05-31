Small businesses receive support
LAWRENCE — A new initiative has been launched to find and distribute personal protective equipment to help small businesses in the Merrimack Valley maintain compliance with new regulations as they welcome staff and customers back.
The Greater Lawrence PPP Procurement Program serves as an economic stimulus and addresses the huge logistical burden of finding and securing high-demand products, especially in smaller quantities.
The program is being piloted in Lawrence, where hundreds of businesses have already received a month’s worth of masks along with a visit from a local inspector to explain new regulations. The program is set to grow in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, and will expand beyond masks to include other key products such as face shields and sanitizer. Derek Mitchell, executive director of the Lawrence Partnership, one of the lead organizations coordinating the effort, noted that “being able to source many of the products locally means that we are also contributing to strengthening local supply chains.”
“Gem Group, a global manufacturer with their international headquarters in Lawrence, has been a vital partner in that process, both by helping with the sourcing of multiple products on behalf of businesses and supporting the logistics of distribution,” Mitchell said.
Money to support this effort has been provided by the Merrimack Valley Business Resiliency and Recovery Fund, managed by ECCF.
A catalog of local products is being created and maintained by Manufacturing Bilingual Solutions, and is available at mfgbilingualsolutions.com.
For more information, contact Mitchell at 978-804-6989 or dmitchell@lawrencepartnership.org.
Meals provided for frontline workers
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Credit Union and members recently contributed $15,000 to help two groups that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic: those who work in health care on the frontlines and those in the restaurant industry.
Through its Feed the Frontline program, the credit union purchased 1,700 meals from restaurants in Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover and Haverhill for the hardworking health care professionals at Lawrence General Hospital.
“We were so impressed to see such an overwhelming response from community members, raising $5,000 for our Feed the Frontline program, we decided to double our contribution to $10,000, bringing our grand total to $15,000,’” said John Howard, president & CEO of the Merrimack Valley Credit Union.
“Our employees have worked tremendously hard over the past two months to respond to the growing COVID-19 crisis,” said Kelly MacLean Clark, chief development officer for Lawrence General Hospital. “We appreciate the support we have received from Merrimack Valley Credit Union. The organization’s efforts to donate meals for our employees has reminded them of the compassionate community that is thinking of them during these trying times.”
For more information, visit mvcu.com.
Headbands for area medical workers
The Savings Bank recently donated 500 headbands to five area hospitals and medical centers, including Lawrence General Hospital and Holy Family Hospital in recognition of Nurses Week. The headbands feature two buttons that health care workers can use to wrap the elastic of a face mask around instead of their ears. The buttons were sewn on by bank employees who spent many hours on the project. Locally, The Savings Bank has branches in Andover and Methuen.
“We wanted to express our gratitude, not only to nurses during Nurses Week, but to all frontline heroes in our hospitals,” said Bob DiBella, president and CEO of The Savings Bank. “Many of our staff have family members or friends who are health care workers who are providing an extraordinary service during this global pandemic. Through news reports and the relaying of firsthand information, we became aware of the need for this relief, and wanted to do our small part to add comfort to their day.”
In addition to the special headbands, The Savings Bank also presented each hospital with pins that convey a message of appreciation. The pins were to be delivered to other frontline heroes, including local police and fire departments, along with a thank-you note from the bank.
UTEC gets grant to continue work
HAVERHILL — The nonprofit United Teen Equality Center received a $50,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation to support its “Circling Home” behavioral health program for incarcerated or probation/parole-involved young adults.
Though a partnership with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies and behavioral health groups, UTEC’s new program aims to assist young adults as they enter their communities again amid the COVID-19 pandemic. UTEC serves youths in Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill.
The grant was one of three Special Initiatives grants to support programs that address gaps in the state’s behavioral health care system, which is under greater pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Behavioral health is a key priority for the Foundation and the COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened an already critical need to address systemic inequities in access to care,” said Audrey Shelto, president of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation. “We are supporting these creative, innovative projects and programs so that they have the opportunity to grow and, ultimately, serve many more people.”
The foundation’s mission is to expand access to health care for low-income and vulnerable individuals and families in Massachusetts. The foundation was founded in 2001 and operates separately from the company and is governed by its own board of directors.