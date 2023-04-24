A lack of affordable housing, which has its roots in "redlining" and other discriminatory local zoning laws, is edging many first-time homebuyers out of the market, driving up rents and hurting the state's economic competitiveness.
That's according to a gathering of federal, state and local officials and affordable-housing advocates who huddled Monday to discuss the scope of the crisis and what's being done to address the shortage of housing stock.
Rep. Seth Moulton, whose office hosted the forum, said resolving the housing crisis will require new approaches, such as building homes near public transit, dismantling exclusionary local zoning, and improving cooperation between the government and the private sector.
"Massachusetts is facing an affordable housing crisis and the old playbook just isn't working," Moulton told the gathering of about 100 housing advocates, municipal leaders and others at Lynn City Hall. "Traditional housing policy alone is not going to solve this crisis."
Moulton said the lack of options is driving families out of state, hurting its competitiveness, and stunting post-pandemic economic growth.
He cited recent census data showing that Massachusetts had one of the highest levels of outward migration between April 2020 and July 2022, with a net loss of 110,000 more people moving out of the state.
One approach Moulton said he believes is key is expanding public transit. He said building an east-west high-speed rail system — an often discussed proposal on Beacon Hill — would allow people who work in Boston to live in western Massachusetts.
"It would provide the single biggest solution to the housing crisis in eastern Massachusetts," Moulton said. "It would also transform the economy of western Massachusetts in the process."
Moulton said one approach that's questionable is bringing back rent control, which is being debated in Boston and other communities. He said research suggests that would contribute to the shortage of housing, particularly for rental properties.
Juana Matias, New England's regional administrator of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said the legacy of "redlining" and other exclusionary and discriminatory zoning practices are at the root of the problem, and must be confronted as part of the solution.
"Today, housing in America is less affordable than at any time in modern history," said Matias, a former Lawrence state lawmaker. "For decades, there's been a long-standing gap between supply and demand for affordable homes for renters and homeowners, and particularly for people of color."
The housing crunch also impacts the rental market, she said, with the federal data showing the median rent in the 6th Congressional District — which includes most of Essex County and several Middlesex towns — is about $2,500 a month. That's up 6% from the same period a year ago, she said.
Matias said the Biden administration is responding to the housing crisis with a "multi-pronged" approach that includes billions of dollars in funding for rental assistance, housing production, first-time homebuyer assistance, expanding support for homeless individuals, and "inclusive" community development.
Moulton said while he has been able to rope in federal funding to help build housing in the district, more funding will be difficult amid partisan bickering in Congress over the national debt ceiling and other divisive issues.
"Let's be honest, in today's political and physical situation in Washington we're not going to dramatically reverse these decades-long trends," the Salem Democrat said during the forum. "We have to try different approaches."
Affordable housing advocates say despite the demand they face myriad obstacles expanding the number of affordable homes, especially in suburban communities that are often reluctant to build non-market rate housing.
Andrew DeFranza, executive director of Beverly-based Harborlight Community Partners — which has worked on numerous affordable housing projects in the North of Boston region — said communities often use restrictive zoning as a way to stop affordable housing from being constructed.
Likewise, inflation and supply chain issues have driven up the cost of construction materials and labor, making it less affordable to build affordable housing.
Gov. Maura Healey is addressing the housing crisis as a key part of her agenda, pledging to take aggressive steps to encourage more building as part of efforts to ease housing costs and make the state more competitive.
Healey's plan calls for creating a new cabinet-level housing office to channel more money and resources into increasing the state's housing stock.
The Healey administration also plans to expand programs such as the Housing Choice Initiative, which provides incentives for communities that build more housing, and will rely on the MBTA Communities Law, which requires local governments to build more multi-family homes near public transit systems.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, a former Salem mayor who is leading Healey's push to build more housing, said the state needs to accelerate the pace of building with an estimated 200,000 new homes needed to meet the current demand. In a good year, she said, an average of 20,000 new homes are being built.
"Do the math. That's 10 years away from catching up from where we are today," Driscoll said during Monday's forum. "We can't wait that long."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
