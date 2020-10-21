LAWRENCE — Employees of Lawrence Public Schools and graduates of Lawrence High School are eligible to receive tuition discounts at Regis College through a new partnership between the schools.
Locals may receive a 20% tuition discount on eligible graduate, doctoral and certificate programs, as well as a 10% discount on classes offered entirely online, according to the university. Application fees for school system employees and alumni are also waived through the partnership.
“We believe very strongly in educational partnerships at LPS, and are extremely excited to join with Regis College in providing our staff with this opportunity,” Lawrence Public Schools Superintendent Cynthia Paris said in a statement.
“A more affordable path to high-quality professional development not only benefits our exceptional team of LPS educators, but also the students, families and community they serve,” she continued.
School staff interested in advancing their bachelor's degrees are able to take them online and at Lawrence Public Schools education and training facilities, the statement said.
Regis College operates Regis North, a satellite campus of Weston's main school, in Lawrence on the grounds of Northern Essex Community College. More information about the partnership is available at https://www.regiscollege.edu by searching for Lawrence Public Schools.