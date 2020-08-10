HAVERHILL — Starting Monday, Aug. 10, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will begin to pilot drop-off registration and title services at the Haverhill Service Center at RiversEdge Plaza on Lincoln Avenue, and at several other centers.
Customers who are dropping off or picking up their paperwork will be served in the order of arrival and should anticipate a wait time for the intake and pickup process, but will not have to wait for their transaction to be completed that same day.
In fact, customers will not be allowed to wait and should expect a phone call or email from the Service Center within a few days when their transaction is completed.
The following types of transactions can be dropped off weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. by both commercial and individual customers, including casual sales, campers, trailers and motorcycles: Register and title a vehicle; transfer a plate to a new vehicle; reinstate a registration; apply for a registration only; transfer a plate between two vehicles; register a previously titled vehicle; transfer a vehicle to a surviving spouse; registration amendments and plate cancellations.
For more information, visit mass.gov/rmv or mass.gov/info-details/rmv-covid-19-information.
Virtual programs at the library
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering various virtual programs this month. For more information and to register, visit haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Seven Steps to Managing Your Memory with Dr. Andrew Budson is Aug. 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Get Lit group meets Aug. 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss “Massacre on the Merrimack” by Jay Atkinson.
Paper crafting and Card Making with Ruth Tinkham meets Aug. 24 from 6 to 6:40 p.m. via Zoom.
Trivia Tuesday is Aug. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Cypress Resume Basics meets Aug. 27 from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
A virtual Voice in Opera workshop with Guerilla Opera is Aug. 29 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The Children’s department updates its YouTube channel with storytimes and craft videos every Wednesday and Thursday. Search YouTube for “HPL Children.”
Salem Chamber hosts golf tournament
SALEM, N.H. — The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 10th annual Chamber Classic Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 24, at Windham Country Club.
Tee times are assigned and start at 7:30 a.m. Time slots and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Find more information at gschamber.com.
Health Center gets $50K grant
LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center recently received $50,000 in emergency grant funding to help the organization deal with the high cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A medical aid organization called Direct Relief, in partnership with the National Association of Community Health Centers, doled out $25 million to 518 federally qualified health centers, including the Family Health Center, from the COVID-19 Fund for Community Health.
The grant program “recognizes the profound effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the finances, services, staff, and patients of community health centers,” according Family Health Center officials.
“We are grateful to Direct Relief and the National Association of Community Health Centers for their continuous support of the work our staff and clinicians are doing on the front lines during this unprecedented pandemic,” said John Silva, president and CEO of the Family Health Center. “We will use the funds to continue supporting our staff and patients affected by COVID-19.”
Free webinar on business openings
HAVERHILL — A free webinar on the challenges of opening and reopening businesses in downtown Haverhill will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, from noon to 1 p.m.
This Zoom meeting will feature talks by three local entrepreneurs who have adapted their downtown Haverhill businesses to make the best possible outcomes in the new normal in which we are living. Panelists include Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem, Haverhill’s first retail marijuana shop; Jason Petrou of Krueger’s and Olivia’s restaurants, and Anthony Ruiz, owner of The Compound.
The program moderator is Lauren Brenner, president of Amplified Insurance HR Services Department.
This webinar is free and open to all. It is hosted by the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, Haverhill.biz, and the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Registration required to receive access. Register online at haverhill.biz/reopening-webinar.
Haverhill Democrats hold virtual breakfast
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Democrats will hold their annual Roz McKeon breakfast Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the breakfast will be held virtually so attendees can participate online, wherever they happen to be.
The breakfast is expected to have many special guests including candidates for U.S. Senate Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy, along with Congresswoman Lori Trahan and others. The committee will be recognizing an elected official and local activist(s) as their 2020 “Distinguished Democrats,” along with a straw poll for the Sept. 1 U.S. Senate primary, several other races and ballot issues.
All participants will receive a HDCC breakfast bag delivered the week before the breakfast. Each bag will include instructions for participating remotely, a breakfast program, a special breakfast gift certificate to Haverhill’s Wicked Big Cafe, tickets for special gift drawings that will occur throughout the breakfast, instructions on remote voting for the straw poll, as well candidate information and other special gifts.
The breakfast is open to the public and tickets are $25. Each person purchasing a ticket will also get to vote in the straw poll.
Tickets are limited and advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended.
For more information, email Roz McKeon at rbm521@comcast.net.