LAWRENCE — Six years after fire ripped through the Merrimac Paper Company site, plans are underway to redevelop the 19th-century paper mill on the south bank of the Merrimack River.
City officials and local environmental experts held a virtual public meeting over Zoom last week to outline the first of many steps necessary to redevelop the site before overhauling the property that once employed as many as 275 people. The former paper company on South Canal Street sits on three lots totaling 4.75 acres, according to a study prepared by Credere Associates, the firm hired by the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission to analyze Brownfields cleanup alternatives.
Brownfields is a federal program that provides grant money to communities redeveloping properties such as old factories that contain hazardous contaminants.
While final plans for the site have not been determined, those involved hope that residential and commercial mixed-use buildings, along with parking and a riverfront walkway, eventually take over the property.
The work initially targets lots 1 and 2, located at 7 and 9 South Canal St., according to project director Brad Buschur of Groundwork Lawrence and engineer Rip Patten of Credere Associates.
People associated with the project said the city took ownership of the site and secured $750,000 from the MassDevelopment Site Readiness Program to demolish the existing buildings. An additional $400,000 is coming to improve the eastern portion of the property and link the Lawrence Rail Trail with the Merrimack River Trail, they said.
Organizers said the first step in the process is to work with the state Department of Environmental Protection to assess the condition of soil on the property, which is located 25 feet from the Merrimack River, and whether he soil contains contaminants. To best determine any risk to public health, soil under the existing buildings needs to be studied.
"There's a long history of environmental releases that have been investigated and cleaned up," Patten said. "All of those contaminants have to be taken into account for the assessment and redevelopment. We've looked at a couple different alternatives to address the contamination while still addressing the redevelopment goals."
Patten said the groundwater is "clean or within standards," so the focus of further study can be on soil at the property.
Money to cover the cleanup cost is expected to be covered by a grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields program. The city is in the process of applying for such a grant.
During a question-and-answer session with members of the community, Groundwork Lawrence's Buschur said he understands the majority of the site is "structurally unsound" and that the buildings cannot be salvaged.
In terms of just what redevelopment might look like, all options are on the table, said city Planning Director Pedro Soto.
"In order to best maximize the use of the site, we'll have to really sell a public-private partnership," said Soto, adding that the project will go through a traditional request for proposal process (RFP) to secure a developer. "A private-public partnership is essential to redeveloping this site. We're not there yet, but we'll get there."
A three-year timeline for the overall redevelopment is being eyed, according to Buschur.
Those in attendance at the virtual meeting came away hopeful at what lies ahead for South Canal Street.
"This site has a lot of potential to knit the two sides of the city together instead of being big-box industrial," said Marianne Paley Nadel, owner of Everett Mills in Lawrence and a member of the Groundwork Lawrence board.