HAVERHILL — The Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill benefiting the American Cancer Society takes place on the track at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and concluding at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. In past years the event was held in June, but repaving of the big parking lot closest to the track prompted a change to August. The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend for multiple activities and raffles.
A team from the Haverhill Police Department will be walking the track and their fundraising efforts include selling one-of-a-kind limited edition cancer awareness patches for a $10 donation per patch to the American Cancer Society. The patches are available now until the event date in the dispatch center of the Haverhill Police Department, 40 Bailey Blvd., or anytime during the event at NECC. Cash or Venmo donations accepted.
If you cannot visit the police station please email Andrea Fogarty at afogarty@haverhillpolice.com and arrangements will be made for a patch.
This year’s Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill has already raised $53,673 as of June 26, with the majority, $42,335, raised by Rosie’s Riveters, led by Rose and James Flynn of Haverhill. The event’s goal is to raise $75,000 this year.
For more information, to donate to a team or to form your own team, visit online at tinyurl.com/mwtk3hxx.
Summer concert series planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens will host a summer concert series in the gardens. Each concert will feature various beer and food vendors. Outside food and drink are prohibited. Please bring your own chairs and bug spray if desired.
Here is the schedule of events: July 14, Catnip Junkies; July 21, Boston Baked Blues; July 28, Portrait in Jazz; Aug. 4, Southern Rail; Aug. 11, Koliba; Aug. 18, Los Sugar Kings, and Aug. 25, North River Music. Refunds must be requested within seven days of the event.
For tickets and details on each concert visit online at tinyurl.com/5n7nevew.
Essex Art Center holds block party
LAWRENCE — Essex Art Center at 56 Island St. will present its third annual block party, Fiesta en la calle, on Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.
The event will include live music, dancing, games, art activities, and ice cream and starts at 11 a.m. with family-friendly programming, including a participatory dance session with Izizwe Dance Studio. Performances, curated by Lawrence musician Felipe Collazo, feature Ray Liriano, Veronica Robles, and Los Negros De La Rumba.
Local nonprofits and businesses will have information about their programs and cuisine. Indoors, an inclusive art show and sale will highlight the work of professional artists and youth artists, many exhibiting and selling their works for the first time. Proceeds from artwork sales benefit the artists and support Essex Art Center’s free and reduced-cost programming.
Destination Downtown plans events
HAVERHILL — Destination Downtown Haverhill is presenting a variety of events now though October intended to bring people together and highlight Haverhill’s historic downtown. This community-led partnership of residents and nonprofit organizations is committed to the commerce and culture of Haverhill’s historic downtown.
The Tasty Awards celebrate Haverhill restaurants and recognize some of the city’s most revered restaurant professionals and are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. with location to be announced.
Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus, an annual festival featuring live music, a classic cars show, the Kids Zone, local foods, and fireworks over the Merrimack River is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Washington Street and Riverfront Park. Visit riverruckus.com.
The next Haverhill Art Walk, an outdoor and indoor art event hosted in local businesses, forgotten alleyways, and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations and performances is scheduled for Sept. 30 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the downtown Riverfront Cultural District. Visit creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk.
Tattersall Farm hosts event
HAVERHILL — Tattersall Farm at 542 North Broadway will host the 2023 Farm-to-Table celebration on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The event brings together the best of local food, live music, and a vibrant atmosphere, says Jimmy Carbone, founder of Craft Haverhill, which is presenting the event.
“Guests can immerse themselves in the beauty of Tattersall Farm while savoring the finest culinary offerings our region has to offer,” he said. “It’s an experience that food enthusiasts and music lovers won’t want to miss.”
This all-inclusive walk-around tasting event, allows guests to savor fresh, locally sourced food and beverages directly from the farm.
Participating local restaurants include Loaded!, Roasted, La Pizza di Forno, Pica’s, featuring Chef Kristen Carbone, and L’Arche Homemade Hummus. The event will also feature five or more tables of top producers of wine, hard cider, craft beer, and mead, in addition to special welcome cocktails and offerings from renowned breweries like True North. All attendees must be 21 or older with a valid ID.
To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y6ths42k. For more information contact Jimmy Carbone at 917-386-8357 or jimmypotsandpans@gmail.com.
