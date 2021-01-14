METHUEN -- The City Council has scheduled a closed-door meeting for Friday afternoon to discuss the independent audit of the Police Department.
City Council Chairman Steve Saba said the meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. via Zoom, is slated to be held in executive session.
There are only a handful of reasons public boards can meet in private. In this case, according to the City Council's website, the executive session is needed to "discuss strategy with respect to potential litigation where an open meeting may have a detrimental effect on the litigation position" of the city.
Saba said the city's attorneys have told him that the council is within its rights to hold a private meeting if it turns out the audit prompts discussion of litigation.
He added that it's hard to know, however, because he doesn't have the audit yet, even though Mayor Neil Perry promised it to him on Monday.
In April, the council gave approval to Perry to spend $87,000 on the audit, conducted by former Massachusetts Public Safety Secretary Ed Flynn, who works for CNA Corp. of Arlington, Virginia. It was meant to be a top-down review of the Police Department and its management practices. Perry told the council recently that the audit's findings are consistent with the Inspector General's report released on Dec. 23. That report found numerous flaws in the department's management, and led to both Police Chief Joseph Solomon and Capt. Greg Gallant being placed on paid, administrative leave. On Monday, Solomon announced his retirement.
Saba said the mayor, for some reason, is delaying delivery of the final audit document.
"I'm pretty frustrated," Saba said Wednesday. "I was hoping to have it Monday morning and he (Perry) said he would send it right over. He never did. On Tuesday morning, he said he'd send it to me Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon, he said he'd send it to me Wednesday morning. Then he said he didn't even have it."
Perry did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
"Now, here we are," said Saba, adding that if he doesn't get the audit by Friday he'll cancel the executive session.
"I'd rather have the report out to the public," he said.
This is not the first time delivery of the audit has been delayed.
Initially, it was thought the audit might be complete in July, but delays caused in part by COVID-19 pushed that date back to some time in the fall, Saba said.
"Then we were told October, then it was Thanksgiving and then early December," Saba said. "Then we were told right after Christmas, and then we were told early January -- and here we are."