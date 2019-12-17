LAWRENCE — Detectives traced human remains found Friday near the Falls bridge to a Chelmsford man who was reported missing several months ago, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
The “lower part of a human body” was found by workers at the hydroelectric plant near the Falls Bridge, said Carrie Kimball, Blodgett's spokesperson.
Final confirmation is pending DNA testing, said Kimball on Tuesday morning.
Until DNA testing is complete, Kimball said she could not release the name of the deceased person.
The remains were found by workers performing routine maintenance Friday.
No foul play is suspected, Kimball said.
