LAWRENCE — All are invited to attend a memorial service in Lawrence hosted by Disabled American Veterans, Queen City Chapter two, on Thursday, July 18 at 6 p.m.
The service will be held at Private Patrick J. Coyne Park, by the Shawsheen River.
Thursday is the 101st anniversary of Coyne's death in combat. He was a member of the 18th infantry division.
Retired veterans of the same infantry will be on hand at the memorial service.
American Cancer Society honors Methuen resident for dedication to life-saving mission
METHUEN — The American Cancer Society recently presented Sarah Boyd of Methuen with a Sandra C. Labaree Volunteer Values Award. The award is the most honored accolade by the society in New England, and it recognizes Boyd’s accomplishments in support of the Society’s mission to celebrate lives, to save lives and to lead the fight for a world without cancer.
Boyd has been participating in Relay For Life of Methuen/Merrimack Valley for many years, and has volunteered as the event's leader for three years. She is motivated to help in honor of her friends and family who have been affected by cancer.
“Sarah is the glue that keeps our ties in Methuen High School,” said Deryn Smith, community development manager for the American Cancer Society. “Not only is she a teacher at Methuen High School, but she is truly a part of our Relay community. She spends countless hours each week making sure that our student volunteers have all the resources they need and that we are as involved with the High School as we could possibly be. Her tireless drive to help our committee is endless, no matter how much is on her plate. That determination is an inspiration to all of our committee members.”
The Sandra C. Labaree Volunteer Values Award is named in honor of the late Sandra C. Labaree, a longtime American Cancer Society volunteer from Maine. Despite her death from breast cancer in 2000, Labaree’s spirit and values live on through this award. Each year, the local area board selects the most inspired and passionate individuals to receive this prestigious honor whose service best exemplifies the Society’s organizational values of mission, stewardship, diversity, data-driven, and respect.
For more information on how to become a volunteer for the American Cancer Society or about the Society’s programs and services, please visit www.Cancer.org or call 800-227-2345.
Free talk on end-of-life planning
HAVERHILL — Attorney Gerald L. Shyavitz will discuss end-of-life planning as well as Medicaid planning, protecting home and assets, living trusts, and durable powers of attorney at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St. His presentation will include a short video on topics such as how to select an agent or proxy, weighing the odds of survival, personal priorities and spiritual values that are important to medical decisions, and conversation scripts: getting past the resistance with your agent; and a proxy quiz that both you and agent take separately and then compare to see if you are on same page. To register for this important discussion call 978-374-2390, ext. 3911 or 3916.
Get Lit Book Club meets on Thursday
HAVERHILL — Love to talk about books? Join the public library's Get Lit Book Club, a social book club designed for 20-and 30-something readers in the greater Haverhill area. The group will be meeting monthly to talk books, socialize, eat, drink, and whatever else might come up.
The group will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at the Peddler’s Daughter to discuss "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" by Michelle McNamara. A mixture of memoir and nonfiction, this gripping true crime story details McNamara's self-defined obsessive search for California's terrifying Golden State Killer.
QWERTY Festival is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Museum of Printing will host its second QWERTY Festival, a celebration of all things typewriter, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday July 20. Admission is free and the public is invited.
Sit on on a lecture, enjoy demonstrations, type on vintage manual typewriters and have a chance to try out and purchase one.
This special event will showcase the museum's exhibit of more than 40 typewriters plus rare office machines ranging from the first Mimeograph to the Gestetner, Ditto, and more. More than 300 people attended last year’s festival.
Tom Furrier of Cambridge Typewriter Company in Arlington will be on hand with vintage typewriters to sell and will present a noontime talk on typewriter maintenance. Alexandra Woolner of Attack Bear Press in Easthampton will bring her Poetry Vending Machine, which is full of poems written by poets from around the world. Visitors can type up a poem for insertion.
The Museum of Printing is located at 15 Thornton Ave., Exit 49 off Interstate 495.
The QWERTY Festival is supported in part by grants from the Andover, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Merrimac, Topsfield, and West Newbury Cultural Councils, which are supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.