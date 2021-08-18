METHUEN — Merrimack Valley native Anthony Vitale Jr. was anxious to meet his wife Pat’s family but was terrified to step on the airplane that would take them clear across the country for the visit. However, Vitale was never one to shy away from a challenge, his family said, so he not only got on that plane, but obtained his pilot’s license after the flight.
It’s all thanks, his family said, to hypnosis.
Vitale is perhaps best known to his Methuen neighbors and the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire communities as Jerry Valley, the man once called “America’s most captivating hypnotist.” Valley died July 22 in Methuen at age 86, according to his family.
In the time since his passing, Valley’s wife of 64 years Pat, of Methuen and sons Tom and John, both of Salem, New Hampshire, say they have received a worldwide outpouring of condolences. The family, which also includes Valley’s son David, who lives in Arizona, wanted to thank everyone for those kind wishes as his son Tom prepares to take over the family business, Valley Hypnosis on Pleasant Street in Methuen.
“He helped people change their lives,” Tom said of the impact his dad had on strangers from all walks of life.
According to Pat, her husband wanted to meet his wife’s family soon after they married but was fearful of flying. He turned to hypnosis to overcome that fear. Valley enlisted the help of well known hypnotist Harry Arons in New Jersey and after that session, he was hooked. Arons later became one of his mentors, according to his family.
As Valley’s son Tom explained, a day job at Lucent was how bills were paid, but hypnotism was his true passion. Valley retired from Lucent in his early 60s and continued his hypnotism work full-time.
“He’d come home from Lucent, have a quick dinner and then go see clients at the office until 8 p.m.,” Tom said of his father’s work at Valley Hypnosis, the Pleasant Street business father and son owned together. Additional stage shows and other travel for cruises took place at night or on weekends. Pat was his usual plus one, she said, with their sons sometimes tagging along.
While Valley was beloved across the region for his stage performances, his family said it was the work done with patients at Valley Hypnosis that meant the most to him.
“People would come to him to stop smoking, lose weight, overcome their fear of flying, or if they needed help passing exams or wanted to stop biting their nails,” John said. “There are very few people in the area who don’t know Jerry Valley.”
Adopting the stage name Jerry Valley for its similarity to the Merrimack Valley, Valley was the featured hypnotist on the QE2 cruise ship and was featured on TV shows including “20/20” with John Stossel and “People Are Talking” with Haverhill native Tom Bergeron. He also taught a course at Northern Essex Community College about self-hypnosis for self-improvement, his family said, and never missed a card game — especially 45s.
With a chuckle, Pat recalled her husband’s early performances locally, often at supper clubs and restaurants.
“He had to bring his own chairs borrowed from a funeral director,” when he played at the Circle Lounge in Lawrence, Pat said. “Half the people in the place were his relatives and friends, so buying drinks for them was expensive. Then I think the place burned down.”
He also frequently performed at DiBurro’s and the Roma in Bradford, she said. Some of his last shows were at the Methuen Sons of Italy in 2019 and at the Erie County Fair in New York.
John remembers his father’s generous spirit. Valley coached John’s Little League team for 10 years, his family said.
“He’d be the type of guy who’d go out and buy a dozen new baseballs or a bag of bats,” John said. “Some of the kids didn’t have that and he’d supply that. He liked to do stuff like that.”
Longtime family friend Dr. Dwight Damon, president of the National Guild of Hypnotists, said Valley’s loss will be felt in the hypnosis community.
Damon said Valley was the type of person to always follow the showbiz motto that “the show must go on.”
“He was a great hypnotist who helped ordinary people with everyday problems,” Damon said of his friend of 40 years, who wrote a regular column for the guild’s internationally published magazine. Valley and Damon also worked together on local and national conventions, the most recent of which was held virtually due to COVID-19.
“His death will leave a void, but if I watch his son Tom’s show and close my eyes, I imagine Jerry is doing the show. He is a great successor to his dad.”