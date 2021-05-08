Remembering Lesley Fitzgerald -- popular Grog bartender mourned

NEWBURYPORT — Before shifts at The Grog, bartender Lesley Fitzgerald would come in early to compulsively clean the mirrors behind the bar and make sure bottle labels lined up perfectly on the shelves.
Some days she would come in with freshly baked goods or hand-sewn clothing she had crafted for her regulars.
"She was so OCD," David Melusky, Fitzgerald's longtime co-worker and the current Grog chef, said with a chuckle Friday afternoon.
Four days earlier, Fitzgerald died at age 60 after a battle with cancer.
Since her death, her regulars have streamed into the Middle Street restaurant to raise a glass in memory of the beloved bartender. The fact that Fitzgerald's last shift at the bar was almost three years ago didn't matter.
"Everybody adored her," Melusky said, adding it was "a very unique experience" working with her.
Maybe it was her British accent or her quick wit, or maybe it was the fact she treated her customers like they were guests in the home she shared with her husband, David Fitzgerald. Whatever the reason, Lesley was an institution at The Grog since her first shift back in 2005, according to Grog co-owner William Nichelmann.
She became so popular that she actually affected how well the bar did financially.
"She had a profound impact on the business," Nichelmann said, adding that regulars would often text or call to make sure Fitzgerald was working on a day they wanted to come in.
When Fitzgerald made it known she was leaving her previous job at what was then called Ten Center Street, several bar and restaurant owners began lining up in hopes of hiring her. She was that popular, Nichelmann said.
"She always made time for everyone, even if she was super busy," he said.
Fitzgerald's impact can be seen on the restaurant's drink menu, which features Lesley's Martini. Comprised of Frangelico, Bailey's Irish Cream, Kahlua and Absolute vodka, the drink was created by Fitzgerald.
Since her death, the mood inside The Grog has been emotional. The first few days were extremely difficult, according to Nichelmann and Melusky. But as the days passed, the mood has lightened to what is now a new normal.
In addition to the numerous regulars who have come in to pay their respects to Fitzgerald, a slew of emails has been sent and hundreds of comments posted about her on social media.
"It's tough to read them," Nichelmann said.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, plans for a party at The Grog to honor Fitzgerald's memory will have to wait for a future time. But when the party happens, the two-floor eatery will be packed, Nichelmann said.
Fitzgerald was raised in Feltwell, England, and moved to the United States with her first husband, the late Patrick Gavin. They had two children together and eventually moved to Newburyport. In 2002, Lesley married David Fitzgerald and they built a life together in Newburyport.
In addition to her husband, Fitzgerald leaves her daughter, Kerry Marshall, and her husband, Bryan Marshall, of Salisbury; son John Gavin and his wife, Angela Gavin, of Amesbury; and stepson Justin Fitzgerald of Haverhill. She also leaves three grandchildren, Joshua Gavin, Emily Gavin and Gwendalynn Marshall; her brother, Peter Dopson, and his wife, Lori Dopson, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and sister Toni Harris and her husband, Craig DeCelles, of Great Falls, Montana. Fitzgerald also leaves many nieces and nephews.
In a letter to the editor published in The Daily News days after Fitzgerald's death, former regular Grog customer Michael Cook of Gloucester called Fitzgerald a "welcoming ambassador" who knew what her regulars drank and often had drinks ready by the time they sat down.
"Lesley Fitzgerald may have lost her battle with cancer,'' Cook wrote, "but she leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness and caring, for locals and visitors alike, that should be the gold standard of hospitality.''