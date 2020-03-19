LAWRENCE — Silvio P. Uliano Jr., or "Sy" as he was widely known, spent 26 years directing Lawrence firefighters from incident to incident safely.
But when he wasn't on the air, Uliano was either with his beloved family or at the local Little League baseball diamond.
"There was not a negative thing about that man," said Frank Moran, who first met Uliano when he played on one of his local baseball teams, the Red Sox.
Later Moran coached for Uliano and they became lifelong friends.
"He was a good man, a great family man. It's heartbreaking for me," Moran said Thursday.
Uliano, 63, died Thursday following a brief illness, surrounded by his family, according to his obituary.
At the Lawrence Fire Department, Uliano was regarded as an excellent fire alarm operator who was "always professional and always calm."
"He had a smooth way of communicating. I used to call him Wolfman Jack because he had a comedic tone in the way he would do the radio test," said Lawrence Firefighter Ron Lavallee.
Fellow fire-alarm operator Larry Foote was able to go see Uliano last week in the hospital.
"He was a happy-go-lucky guy and an awesome dispatcher. He would always go the extra mile," said Foote.
Uliano often trained new firefighters when they came on the job.
"Some of them he had as players in baseball," he noted.
Foote said Uliano loved traveling with his wife of 43 years, Joanne, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
"I don't really remember outside of work seeing Sy without Joanne being with him," said Lavallee.
Those who knew Uliano said his commitment to youth baseball was awe-inspiring.
He was a former North Eastern Babe Ruth Commissioner and dedicated many years to the Lawrence Little League where he most recently served as president.
Moran said the Little League includes children from the Arlington District, the area's poorest neighborhood.
However, if a child wanted to play baseball, Uliano never let hardship stand in the way.
"He would waive fees and ask kids if they needed a glove," said Moran. "He cared a lot for those kids. If you needed help he was there for you."
Moran said Uliano's entire family was involved in baseball, often accompanying him to work and cleaning and raking at the field.
Mayor Daniel Rivera described Uliano as a "legend" and "a treasure to the community."
"He will be missed greatly," he said.
Uliano was born and raised in Lawrence, the son of Dora (Sarcione) Uliano and the late Silvio P. Uliano, Sr.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School, after which he attended college in North Adams, according to his obituary.
His wake is Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen.
The funeral home noted that due to the current COVID-19 situation only 25 guests at a time are allowed in the funeral home.
"He was a great guy. ... A big hearted guy," said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.